Raveena Tandon Shares A Throwback Horse-riding Pic From 'Zamaana Deewana' Sets

Raveena Tandon treated fans with a thrilling throwback photograph in her latest post on Instagram. Her followers always look forward to Raveena Tandon's photos and her recent post sent fans onto a nostalgic ride as she shared a throwback photo of herself when she went horseback riding. The actress shared two photos from the sets of Zaamana Deewana. In one of the photos, the Bollywood actress holds onto the horse with great ease while the horse leans backward on his hind legs. Raveena Tandon looked relaxed and happy while enjoying her time horseback riding.

Raveena shares a nostalgic picture with her fans

Pic Credit: Raveena Tandon Instagram

In the throwback image shared, Raveena assured her fans in the caption that she was pretty good at riding horses. She also shared an interesting fact about how she is more comfortable on a horse than on a motorbike, even though the horse has a mind of its own. She jokingly commented that she is petrified of bikes and cannot control them.

The fans cannot get enough of the 'Mast Mast Girl'

The fans immediately went into a frenzy and filled Raveena Tandon's Instagram with praises and heart emojis. One fan commented about how he cannot describe her beauty and another fan commented ‘Classic’ under the post. A fan praised Raveena by commenting ‘Old is always gold’. Raveena Tandon's photos definitely bring joy to her fans.

Raveena Tandon’s Instagram remains pretty active as she shares several moments of her life. Be it related to work, her fashion, or family, the actress constantly keeps her fans updated. Promotional activities, snaps from her daily life, fun moments with her family, and quick selfies can be seen shared on Raveena Tandon's Instagram feed.

Looking back at some of Raveena Tandon's movies.

Raveena Tandon made her acting debut with Patthar Ke Phool for which she won the Filmfare Award For New Face Of The Year. Several of Raveena Tandon's movies have been major hits. Raveena Tandon’s movies include hits like Dulhe Raja, Ziddi, and Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi with K.G.F Chapter 2 being her latest release.

