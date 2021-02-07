KGF Star Raveena Tandon's Journey From Being A Mother At The Age 21 To Being A Grandmother

Raveena Tandon was a popular name back in the 90s. She started her career as a model and made her debut in acting with the film Patthar Ke Phool. She soon started getting more films and starred in five successful films in the year 1994. Some of her notable Bollywood films include, Dilwale, Mohra, Andaz Apna Apna, Laadla, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Dulhe Raja and Shool. After appearing in a number of successful Bollywood films, Raveena Tandon took the decision to embrace motherhood.

Raveena Tandon's journey through motherhood

At the age of 21, Raveena Tandon adopted two children. As a single mother, she adopted two girls, Pooja and Chhaya, in 1995, aged 11 and 8 years, respectively. She was amongst the few Bollywood actors who embraced motherhood at an early age, through adoption. The two girls are daughters of one of Raveena's distant cousin, who died at an early age. Actors like Sunny Leone and Sushmita Sen have also adopted children, to embrace motherhood. While shooting for her film Stumped, Raveena Tandon began dating Anil Thadani.

Also Read: Raveena Tandon Creates Reel Of The Trending 'Kya Karu' Spoof; Calls It 'utterly Corny'

Also Read: 'KGF 2' Star Raveena Tandon's South Movies That Are Fan-favourites

She announced her engagement with him in November 2003 and the couple tied a knot on February 22, 2004. The couple tied a knot in Udaipur, Rajasthan, as per Punjabi rituals. Later in March 2005, Raveena Tandon gave birth to her daughter Rasha and in 2008, she gave birth to her son Ranbirvardhan. Raveena Tandon's daughter Chhaya welcomed her first child in 2019, with her husband.

At the age of 44, Raveena Tandon also experienced being a grandmother. The actor shared adorable pictures of her grandson on Instagram. In one of her interviews with Bollywood Shaadi.com, Raveena also revealed that since she could not see her grandchild often, due to the Pandemic, she made sure to video call her daughter and ask her grandchild's whereabouts.

Also Read: Raveena Tandon Says Adopting At The Age Of 21 Was 'best Decision Of Her Life'

On the work front, Raveena Tandon will be making a comeback to the silver screen with the film, KGF 2. The film is a sequel to the first film, which released in 2018. The upcoming period action film KGF 2 is one of the most expensive Kannada films ever made. It also stars actors Yash with Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty along with Raveena Tandon.

Also Read: Raveena Tandon Experiments With Light And Shadow As She Returns From A Late-night Shoot

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.