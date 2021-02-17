Raveena Tandon Digs Out Rare Pics Of Her 'first Love' Father Ravi Tandon On His 86th B'day

Indian film actor Raveena Tandon, on February 17, took to her social media handle and shared a bunch of childhood pics while extending birthday wishes to her 'first love' Ravi Tandon. Raveena Tandon's latest Instagram entry came on the account of her father's 86th birthday. In her multiple-picture post, the first three photos were in the monochrome format while the fourth image was, presumably, a recent selfie.

On the other hand, the Ek Hi Raasta actor also wrote a short caption, which read, "My first love, my hero , my inspiration! .. Happy Happy Birthday Papa! #ravitandon to many many rocking years ahead!", along with a couple of emoticons, including a cake with lit candles. Scroll down to take a look at Raveena Tandon's post for father Ravi Tandon.

Raveena's wishes for father Ravi

Within a couple of hours, the post managed to garner more than 40k double-taps; and is still counting. A handful of verified Instagram accounts of Raveena's friends took to the comments section and extended their wishes. Director Onir wrote, "Happy birthday to uncle", with a red-heart emoji. Various emoticons, such as red-heart and heart-eye, among many others, and birthday wishes from Raveena's fans were a common sight in the comments box.

A peek into Raveena Tandon's Instagram

Though the 46-year-old actor's media feed is flooded with numerous selfies and self-portraits, there are a handful of childhood photos of her. The actor has often written nostalgic notes along with her rare pictures. In one such post, which was shared in July 2020, Raveena had talked about how everything was simple, back in the times when she was a kid. Interestingly, she took the trip down the memory lane to post a picture of her birthday party when she was a toddler.

In her caption, the Andaz Apna Apna actor had written, "Back then, when birthday parties were simple, with playing passing the parcel, chutney sandwiches and wafers, with my bua, getting ready to cut my cake , my mom on the extreme left (standing)and my maasi on the right!".

