Raveena Tandon Shares A Picture From Her Makeover Session, Take A Look

Raveena Tandon recently hit the salon for a new makeover. She shared a photo of her makeover process on Instagram. The actress was seen having a great self-pampering session. Her post went viral and received lots of love in no time. Read ahead to know more about Raveena Tandon's Instagram post.

Also read: Raveena Tandon Shares 'one Of Her Favourite Clips' From Ranthambore Safari Trip

Raveena Tandon's Instagram

Taking to Instagram, Raveena shared a selfie in which she can be seen getting her hair coloured. Following the guidelines of COVID-19 pandemic, she covered her mouth with a mask. Her hair was segregated and foiled in many parts. Her salon lady can be seen in the background. Raveena wore headphones while she enjoyed her makeover session. She captioned her post saying, “I’m off to space! Is it an alien! Noooo it’s Makeover Time !!!” Take a look at her post as well as the comments left by fans on the picture.

Also read: KGF Star Raveena Tandon's Journey From Being A Mother At The Age 21 To Being A Grandmother

Raveena's KGF 2

On the work front, Raveena will soon be seen in the upcoming film K.G.F: Chapter 2. The Indian Kannada-language action thriller film is scheduled to release on July 16, 2021. The film is directed by Prashanth Neel and is a sequel to the 2018 film K.G.F: Chapter 1. The film stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon & Prakash Raj in lead roles.

Raveena Tandon will be playing an important role of a politician, Ramika Sena in the film. The actress had shared the first look of herself from the film on her birthday. In her post, she can be seen in a serious look wearing a red saree. Take a look below.

Also read: Raveena Tandon Posts No Makeup Look From Her Vanity Van; Fans Call Her Stunning As Always

Raveena Tandon's movies

Raveena started her career in modelling and later made her acting debut in the film Patthar Ke Phool. She has appeared in successful films such as Dilwale, Mohra, Laadla, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Ziddi, Ghulam-E-Mustafa and many more. She has also appeared on television as a talent judge on several reality dance shows and has been a talk show host. Apart from KGF: Chapter 1, she will also be seen in the Telugu film Agni Varsham.

Also read: Raveena Tandon Experiments With Light And Shadow As She Returns From A Late-night Shoot

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.