Did You Know Sunny Leone Got Her Stage Name From Brother Sundeep's Nickname?

Sunny Leone has been seen in several hit films over the years. Her web-series named Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone created a buzz upon its release. With this series, the actor also made some revelations about her personal life and one of them also included the mystery behind her stage name.

When Sunny Leone once revealed that she took her brother's nickname as her stage name

Back in the year 2018, before the web series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone started streaming on the online platform, a source told Miss Kyra about the secret behind her name 'Sunny'. According to Miss Kyra, when the actor was selected as Penthouse’s Pet of the Year in the year 2001, she was asked what she would want to be known as in this new world of entertainment. While she was giving it a thought, her brother Sundeep Vohra, also known as Sunny, came to her mind. Hence, she instantly decided to use his name. Moreover, Leone was the title given to her by the magazine editors.

About Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone

The web series which streams on ZEE5 also depicts her relationship with her elder brother, Sunny, who has always been very close to her. According to Indian Express, she had mentioned how he still calls her Gogo, a nickname that she was given as a child. Moreover, Sundeep was the first one to know about Sunny’s secret career and he was very supportive of her when she broke the news to her parents. Moreover, after their death, they have been each other’s strength.

On the professional front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny Leone was last seen in the 2019 TV show Ragini MMS: Returns. Apart from this, the actor was also seen in the movie titled Arjun Patiala. The movie featured Udta Punjab fame Diljit Dosanjh, Raabta actor Kriti Sanon and Fukrey fame Varun Sharma in the lead roles. Sunny Leone now has quite a few shows under her belt and some of them are I Eat Your Skin, Tina, and Lolo and Rangeela.

