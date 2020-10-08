Sunny Leone Ventures Into Boxing, Shares Inspiring Post-workout Clip

Actor and model Sunny Leone recently took up boxing and has been sharing her experience with the sport on Instagram. The actor uploaded two posts till now and each of them showcases how her experience has been with the sport. Take a look at her post and see how fans have responded to the same.

Sunny Leone's boxing day one

In the first post, fans can find two pictures of Sunny Leone side by side. The actor can be sported in black leggings, grey shirt, and pink jacket. In both the pictures she is seen holding boxing gloves. In the first picture, Sunny is seen with a face mask and in the next without one. Sunny mentioned in her caption how this was her first day of boxing and added the pictures showcased 'before and after' of her boxing sessions. She also mentioned that her face was red like a tomato. Finally, Sunny wrote - 'After this torture I’ve decided to do it again' (sic).

Many fans liked and commented on the post. Most of them said that Sunny looked very fit and beautiful. Take a look at the comments on the post:

Pic Credit: Sunny Leone's Instagram

Sunny Leone's boxing day two

In this video, fans see Sunny explaining how this was her second day of boxing. Sunny was seen sporting a black sports-bra in the video. She adds that she has been working out in Fitbox and mentioned how she was trying to support a family-owned company as well. Finally, she mentioned in her video that was time to drive home and that she was embarrassed about how red her face was as well. Sunny also added a few lines in her caption. She expressed how hard it was to workout with a mask on but added that it was the new normal.

Many fans liked and commented on this post as well. Most fans added that Sunny looked great and some fans also left heart emojis. Take a look at the comments fans left on Sunny's video:

Pic Credit: Sunny Leone's Instagram/ Promo Pic Credit: Sunny Leone's Instagram

