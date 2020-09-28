Sunny Leone Drops A 'Hi' For Fans; Slays In An Elegant Grey Pencil Skirt

Actor Sunny Leone recently took to Instagram to update her followers on what she has been up to lately. She posted a video of herself while greeting her fans with a simple ‘Hi’. She can be seen dressed in a semi-formal attire while she blew a kiss for the mirror selfie video. Her fans have showered the video with love and affection by dropping sweet messages in the comments section.

Sunny Leone says ‘Hi’

Actor Sunny Leone recently uploaded a sweet video on Instagram, greeting her followers with a fresh and elegant look. In the video posted, she is seen sitting on the washroom floor while she turns the camera at the clear full-wall mirror. She is seen giving an intense and cute expression while blowing a sweet kiss for her followers. Sunny Leone has also added a sparkly filter to the video while some jazz beats play in the background.

In the video posted, Sunny Leone is seen pulling off a semi-formal outfit with utmost grace. She is seen wearing a grey pencil skirt which has a few quirky prints in black. The skirt has been paired with a classy white high neck top. The top also has a small cut-out around the chest region. Sunny Leone is seen wearing grey nail paint and light nude makeup to match the look. She has also accessorized the outfit smartly, with a simple formal watch and a pair of stud earrings.

With the video, Sunny Leone greeted her followers while showing off her well-styled attire. Have a look at the video on Sunny Leone’s Instagram here.

Read Did You Know Sunny Leone Bathed In 100 Litres Of Milk For A Scene In 'Ek Paheli Leela'?

Also read Sunny Leone's Most Memorable Reels From Her Quarantine Days

In the comments section of the post, Sunny Leone’s fans have addressed her caption and have also dropped several ‘good morning’ messages. A few of her followers have spoken about how much they adore her while complimenting her look in the video. A few of them have also used ‘heart’ emoticons to express themselves better. Have a look at some of the comments on Sunny Leone’s Instagram post here.

Read Sunny Leone Spends Quality Time In Garden With Husband Daniel Weber; See Picture

Also read Sunny Leone Hates 'last Bathing Suit Photo', Decides To 'torture Legs' With Hard Workout

Image courtesy: Sunny Leone Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.