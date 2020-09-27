Did You Know Sunny Leone Bathed In 100 Litres Of Milk For A Scene In 'Ek Paheli Leela'?

After marking her debut in Bollywood with Pooja Bhatt's erotic thriller film Jism 2, which is a sequel of the Bipasha Basu starrer Jism, Sunny Leone successfully managed to carve a niche for herself in the Hindi film industry. Although her acting abilities have received a mixed response from masses and film critics over the years, Leone received heaps of praise for her titular role as Leela/ Meera Singh in director Bobby Khan's reincarnation thriller drama, Ek Paheli Leela. However, did you know that the 39-year-old had to bathe in 100 litres of milk for one of her scenes in the 2015 film?

Also Read | Sunny Leone Spends Quality Time In Garden With Husband Daniel Weber; See Picture

Sunny Leone got rashes on her body after bathing in lukewarm milk

Ek Paheli Leela is considered to be one of the best performances by Sunny Leone, in her one decade-long career in Bollywood. The film released in 2015 and its trailer went on to become one of the most-watched Hindi film trailers of that year with a whopping 26 million views. As shown in the trailer itself, for one of the sequences in the film, Leone had to bathe in ample amount of milk.

If a report by Bollywood Hungama from back in days is to be believed, the Jism 2 actor bathed in an astonishing 100 litres of milk for that one particular scene in the film. According to the report by the online portal, due to the freezing cold in Rajasthan during the shoot of the scene, the crew of the Bobby Khan directorial tried making the milk lukewarm by adding hot water into it. However, although Leone ended up having rashes on her body because of it, she continued acting for the camera until the shot was successfully filmed.

Also Read | Sunny Leone Catches Up On 'world Drama' With A Powerful Quote; See Post

If that wasn't astounding enough, due to being shot in the difficult weather conditions of Rajasthan, the Jackpot actor had to keep her makeup team on standby while shooting for the remake of the Dholi Taro song, as the blistering heat would melt the makeup off her face. For the unversed, Aishwarya Rai was originally supposed to be cast in the titular role of Leela in the film. Thus, Sunny had to undergo extensive dance training to match up to the level of Aishwarya because the makers of the film did not want to take any risks.

Also Read | Sunny Leone Tries New Hammock Workout, Says 'Who Said Trying New Things Was Easy?'

Watch the trailer of 'Ek Paheli Leela' below:

Also Read | Sunny Leone Enjoys Afternoon Date With Husband Daniel Weber

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.