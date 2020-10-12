Sunny Leone Creates Colourful Piece On Canvas During Her Family Weekend

Actor Sunny Leone recently took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures and videos from her family weekend fun. In the videos, she is seen creating some colourful abstract art with Karishma Naidu while shedding some light on how much fun they had together. Her followers have flooded the comments section with compliments as they love to see her fun and happy side.

Sunny Leone’s weekend fun

Actor Sunny Leone recently took to social media to share pictures from her weekend out with family. In the first picture, she is seen clicking a selfie with Karishma as they are busy creating art with a bunch of equipment available at home. She is seen wearing a light green and white striped shirt which has light coloured buttons that go well with the design. Her hair has been left open with natural curls while her makeup has been kept light, matching the outfit. Karishma, on the other hand, is dressed in a white sweater while she smiles for the selfie.

In the next video, Sunny Leone is seen recording the process while Karishma uses a flower to spread out chunky drops of colour. A number of blight colours have been spread out on the canvas to create a stunning and creative piece. Some instrumental music has been added to the video for a soothing effect. In the last video, Sunny Leone has given a clearer glimpse of what they are up to while smiling delightfully for the camera.

In the caption for the post, Sunny Leone has mentioned that she had gone out on a family weekend recently. She has added that the videos are from late-night art sessions with Karishma. She also thanked her companion for joining them on the family getaway. Have a look at the post on Sunny Leone’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, Sunny Leone’s fans have complimented her fun attitude towards most things. A few people have added a bunch of emoticons to express themselves better while others have pointed out how stunning Sunny is, at all times. Have a look at the comments on Sunny Leone’s post here.

