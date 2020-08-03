Nawazuddin Siddiqui Says Film 'worth Rs 100 Cr And Rs 15 Cr Have Same Viewership' On OTT

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is known to create a buzz with his realistic roles in films as well in OTT projects. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Siddiqui weighed in on the OTT vs theatres debate. During the interview, he also pointed out the major difference between these two platforms when it comes to a film release.

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has led to some major changes in the global entertainment industry. Many shoots have either been cancelled or rescheduled, films have postponed their release dates, and many film festivals and industry events have been either cancelled or gone virtual.

Since the pandemic led to many films premiering online, the debate of theatres vs OTT platforms has started once again. Many people have commented on this ongoing debate and the future of theatre releases. The latest person to comment on this debate is actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Nawazuddin Siddiqui talked about the advantages of OTT platforms. He said that on OTT platforms there is a “freedom”. He added that on bigger OTT platforms like Netflix there is added advantage apart from the freedom it provides. While elaborating further about this “added advantage”, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said that a movie made in a budget of ₹100-150 crores gets more screens than other small budget movies even though its content is not worth the screen numbers.

He further added that low budget films, on the other hand, will be given either the 11 a.m. spot or the 11 p.m. slot. But the case on OTT platforms is completely different. Nawazuddin Siddiqui reflected on this difference and said that the viewership on OTT platforms depends completely on its content. He also added that the viewership for a 100-crore budget film and a 15-crore budget film can be the same.

While concluding his take on this debate, Nawazuddin Siddiqui also thanked OTT platforms since they provide a film or TV series to entertain a global audience. Moving on, Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently starred in the Netflix whodunit film Raat Akeli Hai. He reunited with his Sacred Games co-star Radhika Apte in this film. Although the film has received mixed reviews Nawazuddin Siddiqui fans are raving about it.

