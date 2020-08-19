ED Detects 'big Cash Withdrawals' From Sushant's Accounts: Transactions Worth Rs 60 Lakh

Ahead of the big Supreme Court verdict on actor Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking transfer of investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case from Patna in Bihar to the Maharashtra Police, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the financial angle has found out that in a short period of time, "big cash withdrawals" are visible in the accounts of the late actor.

Rs 60 lakhs in cash withdrawn

According to top ED sources, in totality, almost Rs 60 lakhs in cash have been withdrawn from Sushant Singh Rajput's account. The ED is investigating the rationale behind such cash withdrawals, sources said. Both ATM and self cheque withdrawals are visible, they added.

The Enforcement Directorate has found inconsistencies in statements of Rhea Chakraborty and others quizzed in the case. Rhea has been questioned twice, and sources said that she may be summoned again. Her brother Showik Chakraborty has been questioned thrice, her business manager Shruti Modi has been summoned twice.

Sushant's friend Siddharth Pithani has also recorded his statement twice. Sources report that after the SC order, ED will send the summons to the prime suspects and Sushant's father will be present to counter them. Moreover, the probe agency has said that Mumbai Police has not shared details of digital evidence and their forensic audit report of Sushant case with them.

CBI to leave for Mumbai soon

In another development, sources have informed Republic that the CBI SIT team will leave for Mumbai after the order comes in. Sources revealed that the CBI team is waiting for the detailed order from the apex court. However, sources informed that their date of leaving has not been fixed as of now.

Sushant Death Case

The Supreme Court will pronounce verdict in the petition by Rhea Chakraborty seeking transfer of case filed in Patna on the complaint by Sushant's father KK Singh. Earlier, the apex court had granted Maharashtra government three days' time to submit the findings of their investigation in the case, which the Maharashtra government did in a sealed cover. Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was allegedly found hanging from his apartment on June 14 with no suicide note. The case has been handed over to the CBI after the Centre accepted Bihar Government's proposal.

