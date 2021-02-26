'Ek Chotisi Love Story' Cast: Here's A Look At The Actors And Their Roles In The Film

Ek Chotisi Love Story is a 2002 Hindi-language romantic film directed by Shashilal K. Nair. The cast of Ek Chotisi Love Story features Manisha Koirala, Aditya Seal, and Ranvir Shorey in prominent roles. The movie is an adaptation of the 1988 Polish romantic drama film A Short Film about Love directed by Krzysztof Kieślowski, a well-known Polish director. The Polish movie was highly-acclaimed and went on to achieve several awards.

Also Read | Manisha Koirala And Sunny Deol's Unseen Photo Surfaces; Guess The Movie That It Is From

Ek Chotisi Love Story Cast

Manisha Koirala

Manisha Koirala's character surprisingly does not have a name in the film. She is the object of Aditya's desire and a sexually active woman. Not much is known about her past or her story.

Aditya Seal as Aditya

Aditya Seal plays a 15-year-old who is in love with his neighbour played by Manisha Koirala, a feeling which takes shape of an infatuation soon. He spies on her from the window with a telescope. He feels sexually drawn to her as well and eventually grows jealous of her boyfriend, played by Ranvir Shorey. Saroj Bhargava plays the role of Aditya's grandmother.

Ranvir Shorey

Ranvir Shorey plays the role of Manisha Koirala's boyfriend in this movie. His character too does not have a name or a backstory. He is mostly seen dressed in a formal suit and tie.

Also Read | Aditya Seal Shares Glimpse Of Rocket Gang's Shoot In His Instagram Post; Take A Look

With only three characters, Nair brings out the essence of the story beautifully. The movie touched on many themes that can be considered taboo in society.

Also Read | Ranvir Shorey Mourns Demise Of Jazz Pianist Chick Corea, Says 'We’ve Lost A Legend'

What is the cast of Ek Chotisi Love Story upto these days?

Ek Chotisi Love Story cast consisted of only three characters that drove the story forward. Manisha Koirala was last seen in the Netflix film Maska as Diana Irani. She is currently in Nepal shooting for a local brand there as she was seen posting an on-the-set photo a couple of days back. As for Aditya Seal, the ace actor appeared as an antagonist in Student of the Year 2. Ranvir Shorey played the role of Inspector Kolte in Kunal Khemu-starrer Lootcase. He will soon be seen in Mumbaikar alongside Vijay Sethupathi, Vikrant Massey, Sachin Khedekar, among others.

Also Read | Manisha Koirala Shares Throwback 'before And After Makeup' Picture

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.