Ranvir Shorey mourns demise of jazz pianist Chick Corea, says 'We’ve lost a legend'

Pioneer of jazz fusion Chick Corea, a legendary composer and keyboardist, passed away on February 9 at the age of 79. The composer died due to a rare form of cancer. Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey who is a huge fan of Chick mourned the demise of the legendary artist and wrote that his fans have lost a “legend.”

Ranvir Shorey pays tribute to Chick Corea

“Anyone who’s ever aspired to anything serious on a keyboard or piano will know this name. We’ve lost a legend. #RIP #respect,” he tweeted. On February 12, a statement posted on his Facebook page mentioned his prolific talent for creating something new. The statement on Chick’s Facebook wall read,

“It is with great sadness we announce that on February 9th, Chick Corea passed away at the age of 79, from a rare form of cancer which was only discovered very recently. Throughout his life and career, Chick relished in the freedom and the fun to be had in creating something new, and in playing the games that artists do.”

Adding, it read, “He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather, and a great mentor and friend to so many. Through his body of work and the decades he spent touring the world, he touched and inspired the lives of millions. Though he would be the first to say that his music said more than words ever could, he nevertheless had this message for all those he knew and loved, and for all those who loved him: “I want to thank all of those along my journey who have helped keep the music fires burning bright. It is my hope that those who have an inkling to play, write, perform, or otherwise, do so. If not for yourself then for the rest of us. It’s not only that the world needs more artists, but it’s also just a lot of fun. “

And to my amazing musician friends who have been like family to me as long as I’ve known you: It has been a blessing and an honor learning from and playing with all of you. My mission has always been to bring the joy of creating anywhere I could, and to have done so with all the artists that I admire so dearly—this has been the richness of my life.”Chick’s family will of course appreciate their privacy during this difficult time of loss.” Corea was well known for being a great jazz pianist and an earnest collaborator with other musicians. In 2006, he was named a Jazz Master by the National Endowment for the Arts and has won 23 Grammys over the course of his career.

