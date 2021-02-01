Manisha Koirala Shares Throwback 'before And After Makeup' Picture

Manisha Koirala is quite active on social media. She recently took to her Instagram to share a before and after picture. In the picture, there is a compilation, in which one side the actor is seen without makeup and on the other side, she is all glammed up. In the caption, she wrote, "Before and after #makeup..2015 #throwback". The comment section is filled with her fans praising her looks. Check out Manisha Koirala's no makeup look.

(Image credit: Manisha Koirala's IG post)

In the picture, Manisha is wearing a white top and has paired it up with baige pants. On top of it, she is wearing a long blue shrug. This is not the first time that the actor has shared a no-makeup picture. Earlier, she shared a selfie while wearing a red top. Check it out.

On January 8, she shared a selfie where she applied too many filters on her face. She added a funny caption to the picture, that read, ''Lots of filters n makeup [emojis] and there are days for that !!". The actor has put on some red lipstick with winged eyeliner and has her hair tucked behind in a bun, while she dons a black turtleneck. Check it out.

On the work front

Manisha Koirala is a cancer survivor who uses her social media to spread awareness of the disease. Apart from this, she shares pictures from her trips as well with her family. She recently took a trip to Nepal with her family, where she visited the famous Patan Durbar Square.

On the work front, Koirala was last seen on-screen in the Netflix original movie Maska, as an owner of an old Parsi café in Mumbai, Diana Irani and mother of Prit Kamani’s character Rumi Irani. The actor was also seen playing a pivotal role in the movie Prasthanam, starring Sanjay Dutt. She is to be seen next in the Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy movie 99 Songs.

