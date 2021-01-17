Manisha Koirala And Sunny Deol's Unseen Photo Sufaces; Guess The Movie That It Is From

A relatively unseen still from one of Manisha Koirala and Sunny Deol's movies has surfaced online. The image below sees Manisha Koirala and Sunny Deol as either the guests at or the centre of attention of what looks like an elaborate and extravagantly mounted ceremony. The still sees that both of them are smiling at the sight of something while being decked up in the attire that is appropriate for the occasion.

Sunny Deol can be seen in a Kurta that is accompanied by a Turban, while Koirala, on the other hand, can be seen sporting a traditional embroidered dress that is being complemented by minimal jewellery that can be spotted around her neck and on her head. The image can also be found on Instagram. Can you guess the film that the below image is from?

Also Read: Raveena Tandon & Sunny Deol's Movies List: Have A Look At Some Of Their Popular Films

Check out the image:

Manisha Koirala and Sunny Deol's movies:

Also Read: Manisha Koirala Shares Selfie With 'lots Of Filters And Make-up'; See Picture

Manisha Koirala's movies that feature Sunny Deol are Dushmani: A Violent Love Story, Salaakhen, Champion and Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani. All four films that feature the two have a distinctive look and feel. The pair made their on-screen debut with Dushmani: A Violent love story in 1995. Over the course of seven years after that, they would be seen together in Salaakhen, Champion and Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani, which made it to theatres in 2002. The still above could be from any one of those features.

Also Read: BJP's Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol Denies Y-category Security Link To Comment On Farmer Protest

As far as Manisha Koirala's movies are concerned, the actor was last seen in a Netflix Original movie called Maska. Maska saw Koirala essay the character of Diana Irani, an important character in a story about an aspiring actor leaving the family business behind for the purpose of pursuing a career in the show business. Prior to that, Koirala was seen stepping into the shoes of the legendary actor Nargis Dutt for the 2018 film, Sanju. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial is a biographical dramedy film based on the life of Sanjay Dutt.

As far as Sunny Deol's movies are concerned, the actor was last seen in 2019's Blank, an action drama movie that also starred Karan Kapadia, Ishita Dutta, and Karanvir Sharma, amongst others. 2019 saw Deol making his directorial debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, a film that served as a debut launchpad for his son, Karan Deol, and his co-star Sahher Bambba.

Also Read: Sunny Deol Showers Bobby Deol With Much Love As 'Aashram' Crosses 1 Billion Views

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.