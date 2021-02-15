John Abraham Calls Himself 'Action Addict' As He Shares A BTS Video From 'Attack'

Actor John Abraham has some interesting projects lined up this year and he has been busy shooting for all of them. Amidst this, he is also regularly sharing sneak-peeks from his film sets. Today he took to his social media handles to reveal a BTS from his promising action flick ‘Attack’.

John Abraham's BTS photo from 'Attack' sets

John Abraham took to Instagram to share a picture from one of his action sequence from the movie 'Attack.' The post captioned, "How it started... how it’s going. Love this...all part of the fun! #Attack #ActionAddict" has a picture of John being attacked by goons and hit by what seems to be a tube light. The actor also shared a video in which post the shoot of the fight scene, he was bleeding from the due to a cut from the tube light and a spot boy is dabbing on the injury with a cotton ball. John then takes the cotton ball from his hand and shows the camera the blood on the cotton ball with a big smile on his face. Check out John Abraham's photo:

Fellow action lover Tiger Shroff commented on John's picture and called him "Action Man" followed by a fire emoji. John's fans were impressed by his stunts and dropped heart and fire emojis on his post. He had recently shared one more sneak peek video from the sets of 'Attack' of him riding a bike sporting an all-black ensemble to reveal to his fans what they can expect from John Abraham in Attack. Read the comments on John Abraham's latest Instagram post below:

John Abraham's Movies

John Abraham has a jam-packed schedule with a lot of his movies in the pipeline. He is currently shooting for 'Attack' in different parts of Delhi and reportedly will be wrapping up his shoot in February. ‘Attack’ is a patriotic drama, directed by filmmaker Lakshya Raj Anand. Along with John, it also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez in prominent roles.

John will also be seen in 'Satyameva Jayate 2’, ‘Mumbai Saga’, ‘Ek Villain 2’ and ‘Pathan’ starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The actor recently shared a picture announcing the release date of Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villian 2' which will release on February 11, 2020.

