'Ek Villain Returns' Cast: Details About The Highly Anticipated Sequel By Mohit Suri

Mohit Suri directorial Ek Villain was both a critical and commercial hit when it released in 2014. The action-romance drama featured Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles. Director Mohit Suri had announced a while ago that the sequel of Ek Villain was in the works. Ever since the announcement, Ek Villain Returns is one of the most anticipated movies among the audience. The makers recently shared that the mahurat shot of Ek Villain movie was done at the Gaiety Galaxy theatre in Mumbai. A lot of people are now curious to know about the Ek Villain Returns cast and have been facing questions like who is the heroine of Ek Villain Returns? For all the people who are wondering about the cast of Ek Villain Returns here is everything you need to know about it.

Ek Villain Returns cast

John Abraham

Bollywood hunk John Abraham will be seen playing one of the lead roles in the Ek Villain Returns cast. John Abraham also took to his official social media handles to share a group photo of the Ek Villain Returns team. The tagline of the movie reads as, "Iss Kahani Ka Hero hi Villain Hai". This means that in Ek Villain Returns Characters, John Abraham's role will probably be of an antihero. The actor will be next seen in the crime drama movie Mumbai Saga. The trailer of the same was released recently by the makers. John Abraham will be playing the lead role of Amartya Rao in the movie.

Who is the female lead in Ek Villain Returns?

Disha Patani is expected to play the female lead in the Ek Villain Returns characters. She took to her official Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself from the vanity van. She is seen wearing the Ek Villain Returns hoodie and posed for the camera with a V sign. She was last seen in the movies Baaghi 3 and Malang. She is also working in the Salman Khan starrer Radhe.

Arjun Kapoor

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is also playing an important role in the cast of Ek Villain Returns. The actor had also shared the pictures from the Muhurat shot on his social media handle. The actor was last seen in the movie Panipat and is currently shooting for Bhoot Police. His upcoming project Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is also expected to release this year.

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria is expected to be playing an important role in the cast of Ek Villain Returns. She made her debut in films with the 2019 movie Student of The Year 2. The actor is just two films old but enjoys a huge fan following on social media. She was last seen in the movie Marjaavaan where she played a mute girl.

