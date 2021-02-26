'Mumbai Saga' Trailer Released; Fans Call The John Abraham Starrer A 'fierce Masterpiece'

John Abraham's latest movie titled Mumbai Saga is an upcoming crime drama based in the city of Mumbai in the 1980s and 90s. Mumbai Saga's cast includes Suniel Shetty, John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Kajal Aggarwal, Rohit Roy, Anjana Sukhani, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prateik Babbar, Samir Soni, Amole Gupte, and Gulshan Grover. The film is set against the backdrop of the 80s and the 90s in Mumbai when mills were shut down and high-rise buildings were constructed. The movie is also going to show the city's journey from being Bombay to Mumbai. Mumbai Saga's release date is announced to be March 19, 2021. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta, and Sangeeta Ahir.

Mumbai Saga trailer

The much-awaited Mumbai Saga trailer released today on T-Series' official YouTube channel and it has garnered 500k views within an hour of its release. The trailer begins with John Abraham's character Amartya Rao beating up a bunch of goons because they charged bribes from shop owners. As the video progresses, it shows how Amartya Rao shoots and kills a businessman, which later leads to a court case. Meanwhile, we see Emraan Hashmi make an entry as a cop, and how he plans to catch the businessman's killer for a reward of 10 crores. There are fleeting glimpses of other actors like Suniel Shetty, Mahesh Manjrekar, Samir Soni, Kajal Aggarwal among others in the three-minute-long trailer.

Fan reactions on the trailer

Fans and followers of actors like John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi are elated to see the two stars together on the big screen in a crime thriller drama. While John's performance as a gangster is loved by his fans in films like Shootout at Wadala, Emraan would be seen in a cop avatar like his previous films Zeher, Murder 2, and others. Here are a few tweets which show the netizens' reaction to the newly launched trailer.

" Meri goli se bachne ke liye tujhe bar bar khush kismat hona padega



Aur Mujhe sirf ek baar 😉 "



This real Emraan Hashmi swag 😎#Mumbaisaga 🔥#EmraanHashmi pic.twitter.com/7L5nJ1X2aT — Amit Bajpai (Emraan Hashmi fan) (@amitbajpai91) February 26, 2021

Loved a trailer after a really long time. #MumbaiSaga — Mahir (@mahir_khiladi) February 26, 2021

Recently, singer Yo Yo Honey Singh revealed the release date of the first track from the film titled Shor Machaega. Honey Singh took to his official Instagram handle and shared the first look from the song, which will have him collaborate with Hommie Dilliwala. Yo Yo even provided fans with the hook line from the track. Shor Machega will be the latest addition to Yo Yo Honey Singh’s songs, after his last track Saiyaan Ji.

