Kamya Panjabi Shares Unseen Photos With Shalabh Dang On Their First Wedding Anniversary

Shakti fame Kamya Panjabi has completed a year of blissful happy marriage with husband Shalabh Dang. The actress, who tied the knot on February 10 last year, has shared unseen photos on Instagram, on the special occasion with beautiful love notes. The first picture is from their wedding day where Kamya is seen in her beautiful bridal attire with Shalabh applying the sindoor on her forehead. She captioned the Instagram photo, "What would i have done without you??? You make me so strong, confident, happy, secure... alive. Happy one year of this beautiful sindoor.... happy one year of this new life...Happy one year of Mrs Kamya Shalabh Dang to me. Happy Anniversary Husband/ Best friend/ My Angel." Take a look here!

Read more| 'Things I’ve Been Affected By': Priyanka Addresses Plastic Surgery Rumours In ‘Unfinished’

Kamya Panjabi's wedding photos

Another album has their unseen photos post the wedding ceremony. Kamya wrote, "Happy one year of this fun ride to us... happy one year of Aara Ishan to us... happy one year of happiness to us.. more 6 births to gooooo.... get ready Husband @shalabhdang i love youuuuuuu. Happy Aniversary #10thfeb2020 #OneYearOfShubhMangalKaSha". Fans and close friends of the TV celeb also reacted with congratulatory comments, take a look here!

From the past few days, Kamya has been reliving moments from her wedding which took place last year in Mumbai. It was attended by the couple's family and close friends including FIR actress Kavita Kaushik. Post-wedding, Kamya and her husband Shalabh Dang have been juggling between residing in Mumbai and Delhi. While they were together during the lockdown, the two have been taking flights to see each other for festivals and special occasions after they resumed work. In another post, Kamya Panjabi shared some happy moments from her Haldi ceremony last year, with her close-knit friends and fam. Take a look here!

Kamya also shared a wedding video on Instagram, tagging her hubby. The video features a throwback to the wedding ceremony with a beautiful song. The couple now has two children - Aara and Ishan - who complete their family goals. Take a look at more such posts by Kamya here!

Read more| Malcolm And Marie Cast Breaks Down Choreography Of First Fight From Movie

Read more| Delnaaz Irani And Ashnoor Kaur To Play Mother-daughter In Upcoming Web Series

Kamya Panjabi career updates

Kamya Panjabi became a household name with her stellar performances in shows like Reth, Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani and Banoo Mein Teri Dulhann. Besides being a part of many successful television shows, Kamya has also worked in the much-acclaimed reality shows like Comedy Circus among others. In 2019, Kamya Panjabi made her theatrical debut with the play Pajama Party with Kavita Kaushik.

Read more| When Nick Jonas Helped Priyanka Chopra Fix Tech Issues During Her Instagram Live Session

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.