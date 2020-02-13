Irrfan Khan's 'mein Chakna Leke Aata Hu' Line In 'Angrezi Medium' Trailer Sparks Off Memes

Angrezi Medium is an upcoming comedy-drama film starring Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan, along with a talented cast of Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi and Kiku Sharda. The trailer of the film was recently released and quickly became meme material for Twitterati. Irrfan’s dialogue in the trailer ‘mein chakana leke aata hu’ sparked meme fest along with a few others snips from the film. Take a look at the meme fest here:

Angrezi Medium trailer memes

When you plan your Goa trip with friends #AngreziMediumTrailer pic.twitter.com/txf4vOvR1a — Kartik Patadia (@KartikPatadia69) February 13, 2020

Colleagues : Bhai Weekend ka kya plan h?

Me : #AngreziMediumTrailer pic.twitter.com/alH7eYROXU — DnyaneshwarDk7 (@Dnyaneshwar_DK7) February 13, 2020

#AngreziMediumTrailer

*During viva*

External : so tell me about yourself..

Me : my name is ... My name is ..

External : aage toh bol..

Me : pic.twitter.com/ovT0usrXfM — Sahil Bhalerao ✨ (@Tera_saa) February 13, 2020

#AngreziMediumTrailer

Group main kishika bhi breakup exist

My boys : pic.twitter.com/IFRltPdJfs — Panditcasm (@Panditcasm) February 13, 2020

Nobody



Pakistani Players after saying "inshallah boys played well"#AngreziMedium pic.twitter.com/u92AJFkbd2 — Ankit Pathak 🇮🇳 (@ImAnkitPathak) February 13, 2020

When you ask your Marwari/Gujju friend to throw Birthday party, he is like#AngreziMedium#AngreziMediumTrailer pic.twitter.com/yQMAJj8IRs — Hiren Jagad (@hirendjagad) February 13, 2020

Angrezi Medium Trailer

The movie is a spin-off to the 2017 comedy Hindi Medium which became a surprise blockbuster at the worldwide box-office. Angrezi Medium tells the story of a father, who tries to fulfill his daughter’s dream of studying in London. It is directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films. Angrezi Medium is scheduled to release on March 20, 2020.

