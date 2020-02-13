The Debate
Irrfan Khan's 'mein Chakna Leke Aata Hu' Line In 'Angrezi Medium' Trailer Sparks Off Memes

Bollywood News

Irrfan Khan's upcoming comedy-drama film 'Angrezi Medium's trailer was recently dropped and sparked off a memes fest on Twitter. Check them out.

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
irrfan khan

Angrezi Medium is an upcoming comedy-drama film starring Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan, along with a talented cast of Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi and Kiku Sharda. The trailer of the film was recently released and quickly became meme material for Twitterati. Irrfan’s dialogue in the trailer ‘mein chakana leke aata hu’ sparked meme fest along with a few others snips from the film. Take a look at the meme fest here:

Also Read | Angrezi Medium Trailer: Irrfan, Kareena's Emotion-packed Thrill Ride One To Watch Out For

Angrezi Medium trailer memes

Also Read | Tiger Shroff Says “Main Phod Dunga” In Baaghi 3, Opens Up A Floodgate Of Hilarious Memes

Also Read | 'Irrfan Khan Is Back And How!' Say Excited Fans After 'Angrezi Medium' Trailer Drops

Angrezi Medium Trailer

Also Read | Shahid Kapoor & Other Celebs Pour In Support After Irrfan Khan's Emotional Video

The movie is a spin-off to the 2017 comedy Hindi Medium which became a surprise blockbuster at the worldwide box-office. Angrezi Medium tells the story of a father, who tries to fulfill his daughter’s dream of studying in London. It is directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films. Angrezi Medium is scheduled to release on March 20, 2020.

 

 

