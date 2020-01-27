The Debate
'Hope To Keep Breaking Boundaries': Ekta Kapoor On Being Conferred With Padma Shri

Television News

Television and film producer Ekta Kapoor recently put up a 'Thank You' note after being conferred with Padma Shri. Read ahead to know what she has to say:

Written By Sania Kader | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor was one of the 118 people to receive Padma Shri this Republic Day. Her contributions to the television and entertainment industry is what got her the honour. After receiving the honour, Ekta Kapoor put up a heartfelt message for the fans and followers on her Instagram handle.

'Hope to break more boundaries': Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor recently expressed her gratitude for being chosen for the Padma Shri awards 2020. In her post, she spoke about how young she was when she entered the industry. She said that she was humbled by the award and hopes not to stop breaking boundaries ever and give young talent a chance. At the end, she said how the timing of the award being perfect considering her son will celebrate his birthday in two days. Have a look at the post:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Erk❤️rek (@ektaravikapoor) on

Industry wishes the entertainment queen

A number of people from the industry congratulated producer Ekta Kapoor after she was honoured with Padma Shri on January 26. Director Madhur Bhandarkar, Riteish Deshmukh, Mouni Roy, and Dolly Bindra were a few of them. Have a look at the wishes showered on Ekta Kapoor here.

Image Courtesy: Ekta Kapoor Instagram

