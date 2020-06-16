Ekta Kapoor Issues 'sincere And Unconditional Apology' To Indian Army Over XXX:2 Row

Recently, producer Ekta Kapoor issued an official statement over the XXX-2 controversy. In her official statement, Ekta Kapoor asked for an apology on the behalf of Alt Balaji for featuring the uniform of the Indian Army for a scene and the controversy that arose. Ekta Kapoor also apologised to the wives of Indian Army officials.

Ekta Kapoor's apology to Indian Army

Ekta Kapoor's official statement read, "I’d like to reiterate the fact that as a responsible and law-abiding citizen, I have the highest regard for the Indian army. They not only risk their lives at the frontier towards protecting us but are also one of the most-disciplined and honourable organizations in the country. We, at ALTBalaji, have the deepest regard for our valiant soldiers and truly respect them and their families. I would once again make it loud and clear that we offer a sincere and unconditional apology to the army and army wives if we have unintentionally hurt their sentiments."

Her statement further read, "Taking full ownership of the situation, we do agree that the objectionable scene shown in the episode was a slip at our end. We say that despite the show, that came out in March, not being produced by us. That said, with me holding a 30% stake in ALTBalaji, I would have certainly cut the scene had I seen the episode. We took action at the very earliest when this oversight was brought to our notice. Despite the first FIR lodged being dismissed by the police, we were proactive in our part and removed the content so as to not hurt any sentiments"

Recently, Ekta Kapoor's web series Triple X got mired in controversy and brought massive social media outrage and legal trouble for her. Reportedly, trouble for the producer began after two police complaints were lodged against her for humiliating and disrespecting the Indian Army through a scene from the episode Pyar Aur Plastic of the ALTBalaji web show. The sequence, which created controversy, showed an army officer's wife having an illicit affair with man, during his absence. Further in the scene, an Army uniform is torn, which is taken as an insult towards the armed forces and military personnel by the audience. However, the scene was deleted later.

