Ekta Kapoor Deletes Controversial 'XXX' Season 2 Scene And Apologises; Slams Cyber-bullies

Producer Ekta Kapoor, who has three FIRs filed against her at latest count on allegations of showing derogatory content in her web show XXX: Uncensored 2, said the team has deleted the scene in question but the bullying and rape threats by social media trolls are in bad taste.

Kapoor, the founder of ALTBalaji, which is owned by her production house, Balaji Telefilms, said their organization is "deeply respectful" of the Indian Army and apologized for hurting any sentiments unintentionally.

"As an individual and as an organization, we are deeply respectful towards the Indian Army. Their contribution to our well being and security is immense. We have already deleted the scene that is being spoken about, so the action has been taken from our side. We fully apologize for any sentiment that is hurt unintentionally. What we don't appreciate is the bullying and the rape threats by the trolls," the producer said in a statement.

A video of the producer's outrage against cyber-bullying has surfaced online where she can be seen addressing an unconfirmed person, though the context is unquestionable. She has revealed that the controversial content has been removed and also apologized to the Army officers' wives. However, she has hit back at 'one user' who has allegedly abused her and her mother Shobha Kapoor on social media. Ekta Kapoor also revealed that the trolls, who follow this user, have openly put rape threats on a social platform, and said that she will stand up against cyberbullying.

In the video, Ekta Kapoor can be seen lashing out as she says, "This is now no longer about the Army or sexual content 'cuz the irony of it is you're saying that you want to rape a girl, rape her son, rape her 71-year-old mother for making sexual content. Means sex is bad but rape is OK?"

Last week, Bigg Boss 13 fame Vikas Fhatak aka Hindustani Bhau had filed a police complaint at the Khar Police Station in Mumbai against TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor and her mother, Shobha Kapoor. He had expressed his outrage over a particular scene in the show where an officer's wife is seen having relations with another man dressed in the Army uniform.

Taking note of the scene, Martyrs Welfare Foundation (MWF) also raised strong objections against the show and stated that Army soldiers sacrifice their lives for the country, but the series' producer and director have depicted that Armymen's wives are intimate with other men at home when their husbands are away serving on the borders. They claimed that the show insults our armed forces and military personnel by portraying scenes where uniforms of military men, with symbols of Ashoka statue and Taj, are torn apart.

