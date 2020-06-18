'When Someone Tries To...': Ekta Kapoor Asks Fans To Calm Down Amid Online Nepotism Debate

Ekta Kapoor is known for making many iconic shows and series over the years and has been loved for her work. She recently took to her Instagram and shared a post where she talked about how people should keep calm and not get triggered if someone tries to badmouth them. She shared this post after Sushant Singh Rajput's unforeseen demise sent shockwaves in the industry and also paved the way for a conversation on how outsiders are treated in Bollywood.

Read Also | Ekta Kapoor Shares A Throwback Video Where Sushant Expresses His Respect For Her

Ekta Kapoor asks fans to calm down

Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram story on June 18 and shared a post shared by made by Rakesh Roshan's wife Pinkie Roshan. In the post, Pinkie Roshan had written: "When someone tries to trigger you by insulting you or by doing or saying something that irritates you take a deep breath and switch off your ego. Remember that: if you are easily offended you are easily manipulated". Take a look at the post here.

Read Also | Ekta Kapoor On Being Sued For Not Casting Sushant Singh Rajput: 'I Launched Him'

Yesterday, Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram story shared a clip which shows Sushant talking about her. In the video, Sushant is seen talking about how, apart from his family, he would only listen to Ekta Kapoor. He is also seen expressing that she has been very instrumental in making him the hero he is. He then says "Ekta ma’am hukum karengi... hum follow karenge!". Take a look at the video from here.

Read Also | Ekta Kapoor Shares Video For Pride Month, Urges To 'celebrate All Shades Of Love'; Watch

Apart from this, Ekta also has also shared her grievance Instagram and shared a news piece in which it was reported that Ekta has been sued as she did not cast Sushant Singh Rajput in her films. The Naagin producer shared the piece and expressed that she was the one who launched Sushant and yet she is facing such allegations. She had produced Sushant Singh Rajput's debut show as a lead which aired in 2009 titled Pavitra Rishta.

Read Also | Ekta Kapoor's Movies Starring Riteish Deshmukh That You Should Add To Your Watch-list

Ekta also mentioned how she is beyond upset at how convoluted these theories can be. She then mourned the death of the actor and requested fans to let Sushant's family and friends mourn in peace. She also added that the truth shall prevail. It was reported that advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha has filed a case against eight members in Bollywood including Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali among others.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.