Ekta Kapoor's Movies Starring Riteish Deshmukh That You Should Add To Your Watch-list

Ekta Kapoor is one of the finest Indian television producers and the creative heads. Ekta Kapoor has given a different meaning to the world of television and raised the standards of movies to sky heights. Ekta has created and produced more than 130 superhit Indian soap operas and movies under her banner Balaji Telefilms Limited and Balaji Motion Pictures, respectively. Ekta Kapoor has given the world some unforgettable characters and stories and worked with some great actors. Here are movies produced by Ekta Kapoor that cast Riteish Deshmukh. Read ahead to know more-

Ekta Kapoor's movies that star Riteish Deshmukh

Kyaa Kool Hai Hum (2005)

Kyaa Kool Hai Hum is a Sangeeth Sivan directorial, produced under the Balaji Motion Pictures banner. The movie cast Riteish Deshmukh, Tusshar Kapoor, Isha Koppikar, and Neha Dhupia as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around Karan and Rahul who are fashion designers and earn a bare minimum to make a living. But some twists and confusion change their life.

Kyaa Super Kool Hai Hum (2012)

Kyaa Super Kool Hai Hum is a Sachin Yardi directorial, produced under the Balaji Motion Pictures banner. The movie cast Riteish Deshmukh, Tusshar Kapoor, and Neha Sharma as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around Adi and Sid who want to make it big but always run out of luck and a series of confusion start taking place when they reach Goa.

Ek Villian (2014)

Ek Villian is a Mohit Suri directorial, produced under the Balaji Motion Pictures banner. The movie cast Riteish Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra, and Shraddha Kapoor as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around Guru who blurs the line between good and evil, as he sets out to take revenge when his lover becomes the latest victim of a serial killer.

On the work front

Riteish Deshmukh was last seen on the big-screen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3 (2020), also starring Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Ankita Lokhande. The actor will next be seen in Housefull 5, which has been announced but no official release date is out due to the global pandemic. Riteish Deshmukh has also lent his voice to Tarun Mansukhani’s Koochie Koochie Hota Hai, which is said to release on February 14, 2021.

