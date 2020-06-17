Ekta Kapoor Shares Video For Pride Month, Urges To 'celebrate All Shades Of Love'; Watch

Recently, producer Ekta Kapoor shared a heartwarming video on her social media handle to celebrate Pride Month. Ekta Kapoor's one-minute-thirty-second long video, featured snips from a bunch of series, streaming on Alt Balaji. The video has snips of the web-series, which has dealt with the subject of homosexuality, such as Dev D, Boygiri, Roumil & Jugal, Ragini MMS 2, PM Selfiewallie, Great Indian Dysfunctional Family and A Married Woman. In the caption, Ekta Kapoor urged people to 'celebrate all shades of love'.

Interestingly, Ekta Kapoor's caption for the post read, "It’s PRIDE MONTH/ If there is anything I’ve learnt in d last few days it’s that love shud be encouraged...oddities celebrated ...we need forgiveness inclusiveness warmth care emPathy in this world .........! It doesn’t matter whom we love. All that matters is that we love. Because love does not judge... #LoveIsLove." While the frames were changing in the video it read, "LOVE KNOWS NO GENDER / NO BOUNDARIES / JUST LOVE / CELEBRATING LOVE IN ALL ITS SHADE!". The video garnered more than 50k views within an hour.

Watch Ekta Kapoor's video for Pride month

A few days back, the official handle of Nickelodeon also shared a post on Twitter that took every SpongeBob SquarePants fans by surprise. Nickelodeon posted a tweet celebrating Pride Month and also shared three pictures along with the post of its three famous characters- SpongeBob from SpongeBob SquarePants, Schwoz Schwartz from Henry Danger, and Korra from the Legend of Korra. All three characters were wrapped in coloured clothing and were pictured in front of a rainbow coloured background.

What is Pride Month? When is Pride month?

Every year, the month of June is celebrated as Pride Month all over the world. This is the time when the LGBTQ+ communities from all over the world come together and celebrate the freedom to be themselves. Pride Month is also observed to be a month to create awareness and showing a sense of solidarity amongst the LGBTQ+ communities.

Pride month celebration

The LGBTQ community is moving online to celebrate Pride Month this year due to the Coronavirus outbreak. From dance parties to fun challenges and workshops, Pride Month is normally actively celebrated with inclusions of parades, marches, public gatherings, and events. This year marks the 50th anniversary of Pride Month.

