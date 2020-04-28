Ekta Kapoor's Son Ravie Joins Her For Ludo Session With Anita Hassanandani & Others

Ekta Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in the Indian television industry who has majorly contributed to the eminence of the small screens in households across the country. Kapoor is also known to be sharing an amazing camaraderie with several stars in the industry. Importantly, Ekta Kapoor does not fail to maintain her relations with her friends amid Covid-19 lockdown. Now that the country is cooped indoors, Ekta Kapoor's pictures on a video call time and again pop on the internet. And now, her son Ravie Kapoor has joined the former for a fun Ludo session on a video call.

Ravie Kapoor joins Ekta Kapoor for Ludo

On Monday night, Naagin fame Anita Hassanandani took to her Instagram to share a screenshot of a group video session, which features Ekta Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Mushtaq Shiekh and others. Looks like the happy clan had a great time playing Ludo online. Anita Hassanandani, in the caption, wrote, "Ludo with family! House party with friends! Best quarantine time evvva.

Don’t know bout you but I’ve never been this connected loving loved and all the amazing emotions with my loved ones evvaaaa! Love you guyssssss so so much."

Not to miss how Ekta's son Ravie Kapoor is also a part of the frame. The little munchkin is all smiles while looking at the screen. Netizens in huge numbers commented on Anita Hassanandani's post. Check out the picture here:

Soon after, Krystle D'Souza shared a group picture with the same clan on her social media feed. The caption read, "If this isn’t Love then I don’t know what is. (sic)" All the stars look all smiles, showcasing their fun bonding. Take a look.

