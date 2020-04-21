Tusshar Kapoor's Quarantine Is Quite Exhausting With Most Focus On His Child, Laksshya

Tusshar Kapoor recently spoke about how his quarantine has been going with his family around him to keep him occupied. He was of the opinion while talking to a leading daily that he feels quite challenged. He spoke about people’s take on lockdown being all about chilling while in reality, it has been exhausting for him.

Tusshar Kapoor’s busy lockdown time

Tusshar Kapoor recently spoke to a leading daily about how he has been spending his quarantine time at home with most focus on his child, Laksshya Kapoor. He was of the opinion that he does not have a lot of spare time as he is still working as an actor and a producer through phones and emails. He teaches his son, Laksshya Kapoor, for around four to five hours every working day while he also has to take out some time to play with him. Tusshar Kapoor said in the interaction that he feels quite challenged when it comes to his time distribution. He corrected people who believe that lockdown is all about time to chill and relax and said at least in his case, there is barely any rest and he feels quite exhausted. The actor, however, did speak making some time for himself in the evening where he mostly reads or watches something.

Tusshar Kapoor’s time with Laksshya

Tusshar Kapoor recently shared a video of his son talking about his plans to prepare for his grandfather’s birthday celebrations. He can be seen talking about cleaning the floor and getting everything done on his own on the special occasion. In the adorable video, the little boy’s affection for his grandparents is clearly visible. Have a look at the video from Tusshar Kapoor’s Instagram here.

