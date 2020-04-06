Ekta Kapoor Shows Off Her Hands Without Her Signature Rings; Fans Go Gaga Seeing Video

Ekta Kapoor recently made news when she took up the hand wash challenge wearing her rings. Ekta Kapoor's rings created a major buzz as fans advised her to remove her jewellery before washing her hands. Looks like Ekta Kapoor amid lockdown, gave her fans a shocking surprise as she shared a video of her bare hands.

Ekta Kapoor shared a video on her Instagram handle where she was seen carrying a no-makeup look. An interesting thing about the picture was her hands as there were no rings on her fingers. Apart from Ekta Kapoor’s shows, her jewellery has always been a major talk of the town. She has been never seen without wearing her rings and bracelets. However, this time she gave her fans a shocking surprise as she removed all her rings. In this video, she is seen flaunting her bare hands as she tries to signal her fans that she finally did the most awaited thing by her fans.

As soon as she posted the picture, there were many of her celebrity friends who couldn’t believe that Ekat Kapoor’s hand rings are finally gone. Celebrities like Karishma Tanna, Shamita Shetty, Karishma Kapoor, and many others commented on the post. When one of her friends Harneet Singh asked her after how many years she is ring free, the producer went on to make an interesting revelation by saying that she started wearing rings in 2003.

Ekta Kapoor on the work front

Ekta Kapoor is currently gearing up for her next project, KTina with actor Disha Patani. Directed by Ashima Chibber, the movie is all set to hit the theatres later in 2020. The much-anticipated movie also stars Vijay Raaz, Digangana Suryavanshi and Lilette Dubey in prominent roles. Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor is also producing Kundali Bhagya, which is among the most-watched daily soaps in India. Starring Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar in the lead roles, the show chronicles the story of Preeta and Srishti and their attempt to reunite with their mother.

