With Over 100 Serials Under Her Belt; Here's A Look At Ekta Kapoor's Staggering Net Worth

Ekta Kapoor is one of the most renowned TV producers and is also known for her gigantic contribution to the entertainment fraternity. She is one of the producers who has given the industry a slew of Bollywood movies, television serials and OTT web shows. Here's a look at Ekta Kapoor's net worth.

Ekta Kapoor's net worth

Ekta Kapoor, being the most sought after producers in the industry and has left no stone unturned in delivering back to back hit TV serials and shows. As per reports, she is the Joint Managing Director and Creative Director of Balaji Telefilms Ltd. which is one the prodigious production house in Bollywood Industry. Ekta Kapoor's income is reported to be undoubtedly massive as the producer has more than 100 serials under her belt that are doing super well with the viewers.

As per reports, Ekta Kapoor's net worth is estimated to be around 13 million dollars which approximately turns out to be somewhere between Rs 90 to 98 crore. Now that the Kasautii Zindagii Kay producer has her own OTT platform titled ALT Balaji, Ekta Kapoor's net worth has reportedly seen an upsurge ever since then. Her web shows on the online portal are also receiving a stupendous response from the audience.

A part of Ekta Kapoor's net worth is highlighted by the producer herself in her post that announces her donation of Rs 2.5 crore for the myriad of people who work under her banner. In the caption, Ekta Kapoor said, "The only way ahead is together". Meanwhile, not only the television industry but Ekta Kapoor's income is also reflected by her contribution to the Bollywood spectrum.

Ekta Kapoor has more than 30 movies under her cap, recently being Dream Girl and Veere Di Wedding which were both Box Office debacles. While Ayushmann Khurrana's movie crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the Box Office, Kareena Kapoor Khan's film also managed to mint in the moolah at the Box Office charts. And now, interestingly, many of the producers' web shows are airing on television amid the lockdown which reportedly also reflects Ekta Kapoor's net worth.

