Faith Or Health? Ekta Kapoor Shares Concerns About Temple Visits Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

With the world battling the Coronavirus outbreak and World Health Organisation declaring it a pandemic, the level of precautionary measures taken by the public has increased by manyfold. With that, many celebrities have taken to their social media handles to raise awareness about the same and the precautions their fans can take. Recently, Ekta Kapoor too posted a picture wondering if she should stop visiting temples and keep health before faith.

Television and film producer Ekta Kapoor was seen sharing her thoughts on the precautions she should be taking to prevent the spread of the COVID-19. She told her fans that she was contemplating if she should stop going to the temples for the sake of her and her family’s safety. In addition to that, she called the situation ‘tough times’ and requested her fans to be less fearful and more aware and informed. Check out the post below.

Read | Ekta Kapoor's Web Shows To Watch This Weekend | Check Out List

Ekta Kapoor's post on Instagram

Read | 'Apaharan' Season 2 Teased By Producer Ekta Kapoor On Instagram

She wrote: "Pic by @avigowariker !!! Much love everyone ! Stay safe esp if ur in direct contact with kids n d elderly! Very tough times ...lest brave it less with fear more with awareness! Question is will I stop going to d temples ...is it imp to build faith ..instead of risking me n mine !!! #dontknowhowtoact (sic)."

Apart from her, many celebrities are trying to raise awareness about the precautions they must take to prevent the spread of the virus. Recently, actor Divyanka Tripathi and Kapil Sharma posted pictures of themselves wearing masks to cover their faces. Sumedh Mudgalkar too had posted a picture of his cast and crew members wearing masks at the sets of his show. Check out their pictures below.

Divyanka Tripathi

Kapil Sharma

Read | COVID-19: Kartik Aaryan, Ekta Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonakshi Sinha Spotted In Masks

Sumedh Mudgalkar

Read | Ekta Kapoor Deserves The 'TV Czarina' Tag Indeed; A Look At Her Glorious Journey

Read | Ekta Kapoor Calls BFF Smriti Irani 'Soul Sister' In A Long Instagram Caption

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.