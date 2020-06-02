Ekta Kapoor Reveals How She Got Sushant Singh Rajput Cast For The Lead In 'Pavitra Rishta'

Currently, the entire world is on hold due to the global pandemic. There had been nationwide lockdown imposed in India for over two months and everything has been at a standstill since. In such a situation of a crisis, the entertainment industry has been suffering from a major loss as the production of new movies and serials has been prohibited.

However, at this time, the decision of re-running of old daily-soaps was made and one of the most evergreen shows, Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande starrer Pavitra Rishta went on-air again. Recently, Ekta Kapoor revealed how she convinced the channel that Sushant Singh Rajput was the best choice for the lead character of the show. Read ahead to know more-

Ekta Kapoor reveals how she convinced channel to cast Sushant in Pavitra Rishta

Along with the fans, Pavitra Rishta got Ekta Kapoor nostalgic too as it goes on-air for the second time. On June 2, 2020, Ekta Kapoor took to her official Instagram handle to post a video of Manav and Archana’s romance, revealing how she convinced the channel that Sushant Singh Rajput is the perfect personality fit for this character.

She captioned the video, “After being 35 of 50 slots we were out of top 50! This show was a chance

@zeetv gave us based on a show #tirumatiselvum ! Wanted to cast a boy as lead who was doing second lead on our other show ! D creative in zee was adamant he dint look d part ! We@convinced them his smile wud win a million hearts.....and it did @sushantsinghrajput”.

Pavitra Rishta started to win people’s hearts as soon as it went on-air. Fans connected deeply with this unique love-story of a middle-class Maharashtrian family staying in a Dombivli chawl with a simple girl. Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande, who played Manav and Archana, the lead characters of the show rose to a new level of success after this Ekta Kapoor daily soap came their way.

The romance started to brew not only in the reel but also the real life of the two actors as Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande got into a relationship soon after they began shooting for the show. After being together for over six years, the couple, unfortunately, broke up, due to personal reasons.

Cupid also struck Asha Negi, who played Archana’s daughter in the show and Hrithvik Dhanjani who played her love interest, as the two started to date soon after they began shooting for the show. However, after years of togetherness, rumours now suggest that the two have broken up, due to personal reasons.

