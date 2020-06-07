Ekta Kapoor’s Adorable Posts Of Father Jeetendra Playing With His Grandkids

Ekta Kapoor, the creative head of Balaji Telefilms, is one of the finest Indian television producers. Ekta Kapoor has given a different meaning to the world of television and raised its standards to sky heights. Ekta has created and produced more than 130 superhit Indian soap operas under her banner Balaji Telefilms Limited. Some of her most popular and top shows are Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kasamh Se, Pavitra Rishta, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Naagin, and more. Ekta Kapoor has given the world some unforgettable characters and stories. Along with being an overachiever and a powerful influencer, Ekta Kapoor is also an internet sensation today. She is often spotted taking to her social media to express love and gratitude towards her family and friends. Here are some adorable pictures and videos of her father and veteran actor, Jitendra Kapoor playing with her baby boy. Read ahead to know more-

Ekta Kapoor’s posts father Jeetendra Kapoor playing with her son

Tushar Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor are the children of veteran actor Jeetendra Kapoor and producer Shoba Kapoor. Tusshar Kapoor had welcomed a baby boy on June 1, 2017, who was named by Ekta Kapoor, who chose to name him as Laksshya. She is a doting aunt to the two-and-a-half-year-old, who is often spotted with his father on playdates with other star kids like Taimur Ali Khan or at his playschool. Tushar Kapoor is a full-time father to the boy and juggles his parental duties amid his professional commitments.

Ekta Kapoor followed in the footsteps of her brother Tusshar Kapoor. Ekta Kapoor opted for the surrogate route to embrace motherhood. According to a leading entertainment daily, Ekta Kapoor’s baby was born healthy and the Kapoor household was all set to bring the little one home. The Balaji Telefilms owner, Ekta Kapoor, shared an official confirmation on her social media handles and the congratulatory messages kept on pouring in for the new mom. Ekta Kapoor’s baby boy was born on January 27, 2019, and she chose to name him Ravie Kapoor.

