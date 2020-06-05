'Hum Paanch': Check Out Some Lesser-known Facts About This Classic Ekta Kapoor Show

Ekta Kapoor is one of the finest Indian television producers and the creative head of Balaji Telefilms. Ekta has created and produced more than 130 superhit Indian soap operas under her banner Balaji Telefilms Limited. She has given the Indian households some evergreen serials like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kasamh Se, Pavitra Rishta, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Naagin, and more. One of Ekta Kapoor’s most popular and classic show is Hum Paanch. Here are some lesser-known facts about Hum Paanch that fans might be unaware of-

Hum Paanch lesser-known facts

Hum Paanch first aired from 1995 to 1999. The daily soap returned for a second season from 2005 to 2006. It is regarded as one of the all-time favourite comedy shows. The lead actors of the show include Ashok Saraf, Vidya Balan, Rakhee Tandon, Bhairavi Raichura, Vandana Pathak, who gained overnight stardom and became iconic Indian television actors.

Hum Paanch is the story of a middle-class white-collar worker, Anand Mathur, who always finds himself in trouble because of his five daughters, Meenakshi, Radhika, Sweety, Kajal, and Chhoti.

Lesser-known facts about the show:

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan's first onscreen role was as one of Mr Mathur's daughter before her mainstream role in Bollywood movies.

Hum Paanch was of the earliest productions of Ekta Kapoor.

The shown ran from 1995 to 2000, and due to public demand, it was called back on the air for the second season in 2005.

Sudha Chandran replaced Priya Tendulkar in the second season due to her death in 2002.

Amita Nangia was one of the first actors to be replaced in the show.

Vandhana Pathak after being replaced by several actors in season one returned to the show in its later episodes and for its second season in 2005.

Priyanka Mehra who played Choti in the first season couldn't make it to the second season as she had quit acting and was perusing journalism.

The second season lasted only for few episodes that showed Anand Mathur and his family returning to India after a long stay in the US.

In 2017, the show had a third season with a different title, Hum Paanch Phir Se with a totally different cast.

The name of the First wife of Anand Mathur, which was played by Priya Tendulkar was never revealed on the show.

