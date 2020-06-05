'Hum Paanch': Check Out Some Lesser-known Facts About This Classic Ekta Kapoor Show

Quick links:
Ekta Kapoor is one of the finest Indian television producers and the creative head of Balaji Telefilms. Ekta has created and produced more than 130 superhit Indian soap operas under her banner Balaji Telefilms Limited. She has given the Indian households some evergreen serials like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kasamh Se, Pavitra Rishta, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Naagin, and more. One of Ekta Kapoor’s most popular and classic show is Hum Paanch. Here are some lesser-known facts about Hum Paanch that fans might be unaware of-
Hum Paanch first aired from 1995 to 1999. The daily soap returned for a second season from 2005 to 2006. It is regarded as one of the all-time favourite comedy shows. The lead actors of the show include Ashok Saraf, Vidya Balan, Rakhee Tandon, Bhairavi Raichura, Vandana Pathak, who gained overnight stardom and became iconic Indian television actors.
Hum Paanch is the story of a middle-class white-collar worker, Anand Mathur, who always finds himself in trouble because of his five daughters, Meenakshi, Radhika, Sweety, Kajal, and Chhoti.
