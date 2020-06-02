Ekta Kapoor Has Produced These Films Starring Rajkummar Rao; See List Here

Ekta Kapoor is a renowned producer of the Bollywood and TV industry. Her production house, Balaji Telefilms is also among the most popular production houses in the nation. Ekta Kapoor achieved great success with her TV shows and films and now she has also moved towards digital platforms. Over her journey, the popular producer has collaborated with many talents. Below we bring a list of movies produced by Ekta Kapoor which star Rajkummar Rao-

Ekta Kapoor produced these films of Rajkummar Rao:

Ragini MMS

Ragini MMS released in the year 2011. It was a horror film helmed by Pawan Kripalani and produced by Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor of Balaji Telefilms. This found-footage horror film was inspired by the 2007 American supernatural horror film Paranormal Activity.

While it is also reported that it is partly based on the real story of a girl from Delhi named Deepika. The film also draws inspiration from Stephen King's novel Gerald's Game. The film stars Kainaz Motivala as Ragini and Rajkummar Rao as Uday in the lead roles along with Rajat Paul, Janice, Shernaz, and Vinod Rawat in the supporting roles.

Judgementall Hai Kya

Rajkummar Rao is an entertainer with immense qualities and talent. This Bollywood actor can pull off any character with ease and entertain the audiences with his acting. Rajkummar Rao essayed an incredibly amazing character which was an exceptionally mysterious role in Judgementall Hai Kya. He played a total psycho in the film. Rajkummar Rao's presentation in Judgementall Hai Kya is genuinely terrific.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha

Dibakar Banerjee's cult film Love Sex Aur Dhokha, featuring Nushrat Bharucha and Rajkummar Rao, has finished 10 years of its release. The film denoted the Bollywood debut of Rajkummar Rao in an intriguing role. The film additionally featured Anshuman Jha, Neha Chauhan, Arya Banerjee, Amit Sial, and Herry Tangiri in the supporting roles.

The plot revolved around the characters of Anshuman Jha and Nushrat Bharucha, who assumed the roles of Rahul and Shruti separately. The two meet during the creation of a small-spending recognition film. Afterward, even with restriction from Shruti's dad, they escape and get hitched. However, they are hacked to death by Shruti's father and his companions who catch their vehicle.

