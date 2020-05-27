Ekta Kapoor's List Of Awards And Accolades That She Has Received Over The Years

Ekta Kapoor is one of the most talented personalities in the entertainment industry. Her production house, Balaji Films, is also a leading names in the movie circuit. Ekta Kapoor is often touted as the queen of soap operas. She has produced some highly popular small-screen drama shows on Indian television that touched many lives over the years.

After achieving great success on television, Ekta Kapoor moved to digital platforms to produce for highly engaging content. She has been appreciated by the viewers and critics alike for her work. Ekta Kapoor is also a recipient of the prestigious Padma Shri Award, which is the fourth-highest civilian award in the country, after the Bharat Ratna, the Padma Vibhushan and the Padma Bhushan. Have a look here at the awards and accolades that Ekta Kapoor has received over the years.

Ekta Kapoor's awards and accolades received over the years-

YEAR AWARDS NAME AWARDS TITLE WINNER/ WORK APPRECIATED 2001 Indian Television Academy Award Best Serial - Popular Kyunki... Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi... 2002 Indian Telly Award Best Drama Series Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii 2003 Star Parivaar Award Favourite Serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2003 Indian Telly Award Best Daily Serial

Kyunki... Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi... 2004 Indian Telly Award Best Daily Serial Kahiin To Hoga 2006 Indian Television Academy Award Best Serial - Drama Kasamh Se 2010 Indian Telly Award Best Drama Series Pavitra Rishta 2011 Film Award Most Entertaining Film The Dirty Picture 2011 Indian Television Academy Award Best Serial - Drama Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2012 Indian Television Academy Award Best Serial - Thriller / Horror Gumrah End of Innocence 2012 Stardust Awards, India Film of The Year (Reader's Choice) The Dirty Picture 2012 Stardust Awards, India Best Film (Searchlight Award) Ragini MMS 2012 Zee Cine Awards Best Film (Critics Choice Award) The Dirty Picture 2013 Indian Television Academy Award Best Historical/Mythological Serial Jodha Akbar 2014 Apsara Film Producers Guild Awards Best Upcoming Drama Series (Apsara Awards) Kumkum Bhagya 2014 Indian Telly Awards Best Drama Series (Jury) Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 2014 Zee Rishtey Awards Favourite Parivaar Kumkum Bhagya 2016 Indian Television Academy Award Best Serial - Popular Naagin 2016 Zee Rishtey Awards Favourite Parivaar Kumkum Bhagya 2017 Zee Rishtey Awards Favourite Dharavaahik Kumkum Bhagya 2018 Zee Rishtey Awards Best Show Across The Channels Naagin 2018 Indian Television Academy Award Highest Rated Show Naagin 2019 Indian Television Academy Award Best Serial - Popular Kundali Bhagya 2019 Indian Telly Awards Best Serial Kumkum Bhagya 2019 Zee Gold Awards Best TV Show (Fiction) Kundali Bhagya 2020 ETC Bollywood Business Awards Bollywood Business Award (The 100 Crore Club) Dream Girl 2020 Padma Shri Art Maharastra

