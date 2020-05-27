Last Updated:

Ekta Kapoor's List Of Awards And Accolades That She Has Received Over The Years

Ekta Kapoor as produced some highly popular small-screen drama shows on Indian television that touched many lives over the years. Here's a list of her awards

Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor is one of the most talented personalities in the entertainment industry. Her production house, Balaji Films, is also a leading names in the movie circuit. Ekta Kapoor is often touted as the queen of soap operas. She has produced some highly popular small-screen drama shows on Indian television that touched many lives over the years.

After achieving great success on television, Ekta Kapoor moved to digital platforms to produce for highly engaging content. She has been appreciated by the viewers and critics alike for her work. Ekta Kapoor is also a recipient of the prestigious Padma Shri Award, which is the fourth-highest civilian award in the country, after the Bharat Ratna, the Padma Vibhushan and the Padma Bhushan. Have a look here at the awards and accolades that Ekta Kapoor has received over the years.

Ekta Kapoor's awards and accolades received over the years-

YEAR

AWARDS NAME

AWARDS TITLE

WINNER/

WORK APPRECIATED

2001

Indian Television Academy Award

Best Serial - Popular

Kyunki... Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi...

2002

Indian Telly Award

Best Drama Series

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii 

2003

Star Parivaar Award

Favourite Serial

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 

2003

Indian Telly Award

Best Daily Serial


Kyunki... Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi...

2004

Indian Telly Award

Best Daily Serial

Kahiin To Hoga 

2006

Indian Television Academy Award

Best Serial - Drama

Kasamh Se

2010

Indian Telly Award

Best Drama Series

Pavitra Rishta

2011

Film Award

Most Entertaining Film

The Dirty Picture

2011

Indian Television Academy Award

Best Serial - Drama

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 

2012

Indian Television Academy Award

Best Serial - Thriller / Horror

Gumrah End of Innocence

2012

Stardust Awards, India

Film of The Year (Reader's Choice)

The Dirty Picture

2012

Stardust Awards, India

Best Film (Searchlight Award)

Ragini MMS 

2012

Zee Cine Awards

Best Film (Critics Choice Award)

The Dirty Picture 

2013

Indian Television Academy Award

Best Historical/Mythological Serial

Jodha Akbar

2014

Apsara Film Producers Guild Awards

Best Upcoming Drama Series (Apsara Awards)

Kumkum Bhagya 

2014

Indian Telly Awards

Best Drama Series (Jury)

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

2014

Zee Rishtey Awards

Favourite Parivaar

Kumkum Bhagya

2016

Indian Television Academy Award

Best Serial - Popular

Naagin

2016

Zee Rishtey Awards

Favourite Parivaar

Kumkum Bhagya

2017

Zee Rishtey Awards

Favourite Dharavaahik

Kumkum Bhagya

2018

Zee Rishtey Awards

Best Show Across The Channels

Naagin

2018

Indian Television Academy Award

Highest Rated Show

Naagin

2019

Indian Television Academy Award

Best Serial - Popular

Kundali Bhagya 

2019

Indian Telly Awards

Best Serial

Kumkum Bhagya

2019

Zee Gold Awards

Best TV Show (Fiction)

Kundali Bhagya

2020

ETC Bollywood Business Awards

Bollywood Business Award (The 100 Crore Club)

Dream Girl

2020 

Padma Shri

Art

Maharastra

