Ekta Kapoor's List Of Awards And Accolades That She Has Received Over The Years

Quick links:
Ekta Kapoor is one of the most talented personalities in the entertainment industry. Her production house, Balaji Films, is also a leading names in the movie circuit. Ekta Kapoor is often touted as the queen of soap operas. She has produced some highly popular small-screen drama shows on Indian television that touched many lives over the years.
After achieving great success on television, Ekta Kapoor moved to digital platforms to produce for highly engaging content. She has been appreciated by the viewers and critics alike for her work. Ekta Kapoor is also a recipient of the prestigious Padma Shri Award, which is the fourth-highest civilian award in the country, after the Bharat Ratna, the Padma Vibhushan and the Padma Bhushan. Have a look here at the awards and accolades that Ekta Kapoor has received over the years.
Also read | Is Rashami Desai No Longer A Part Of Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin 4' Cast? Read Here
Also read | Anita Hassanandani Posts An Adorable Throwback Picture With BFF Ekta Kapoor
|
YEAR
|
AWARDS NAME
|
AWARDS TITLE
|
WINNER/
WORK APPRECIATED
|
2001
|
Indian Television Academy Award
|
Best Serial - Popular
|
Kyunki... Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi...
|
2002
|
Indian Telly Award
|
Best Drama Series
|
Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii
|
2003
|
Star Parivaar Award
|
Favourite Serial
|
Kasautii Zindagii Kay
|
2003
|
Indian Telly Award
|
Best Daily Serial
|
|
2004
|
Indian Telly Award
|
Best Daily Serial
|
Kahiin To Hoga
|
2006
|
Indian Television Academy Award
|
Best Serial - Drama
|
Kasamh Se
|
2010
|
Indian Telly Award
|
Best Drama Series
|
Pavitra Rishta
|
2011
|
Film Award
|
Most Entertaining Film
|
The Dirty Picture
|
2011
|
Indian Television Academy Award
|
Best Serial - Drama
|
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain
|
2012
|
Indian Television Academy Award
|
Best Serial - Thriller / Horror
|
Gumrah End of Innocence
|
2012
|
Stardust Awards, India
|
Film of The Year (Reader's Choice)
|
The Dirty Picture
|
2012
|
Stardust Awards, India
|
Best Film (Searchlight Award)
|
Ragini MMS
|
2012
|
Zee Cine Awards
|
Best Film (Critics Choice Award)
|
The Dirty Picture
|
2013
|
Indian Television Academy Award
|
Best Historical/Mythological Serial
|
Jodha Akbar
|
2014
|
Apsara Film Producers Guild Awards
|
Best Upcoming Drama Series (Apsara Awards)
|
Kumkum Bhagya
|
2014
|
Indian Telly Awards
|
Best Drama Series (Jury)
|
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein
|
2014
|
Zee Rishtey Awards
|
Favourite Parivaar
|
Kumkum Bhagya
|
2016
|
Indian Television Academy Award
|
Best Serial - Popular
|
Naagin
|
2016
|
Zee Rishtey Awards
|
Favourite Parivaar
|
Kumkum Bhagya
|
2017
|
Zee Rishtey Awards
|
Favourite Dharavaahik
|
Kumkum Bhagya
|
2018
|
Zee Rishtey Awards
|
Best Show Across The Channels
|
Naagin
|
2018
|
Indian Television Academy Award
|
Highest Rated Show
|
Naagin
|
2019
|
Indian Television Academy Award
|
Best Serial - Popular
|
Kundali Bhagya
|
2019
|
Indian Telly Awards
|
Best Serial
|
Kumkum Bhagya
|
2019
|
Zee Gold Awards
|
Best TV Show (Fiction)
|
Kundali Bhagya
|
2020
|
ETC Bollywood Business Awards
|
Bollywood Business Award (The 100 Crore Club)
|
Dream Girl
|
2020
|
Padma Shri
|
Art
|
Maharastra
Also read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: Young Ekta Kapoor And Tusshar Kapoor Look Adorable With Jeetendra
Also read | Ekta Kapoor Asks Laksshya About His 'handsomeness'; Latter's Reply Is Too Cute To Miss
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.