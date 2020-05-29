Iconic Vamps From Ekta Kapoor Shows That Fans Loves To Hate Even Today

Ekta Kapoor is one of the finest Indian television producers and the creative head of Balaji Telefilms. Ekta Kapoor has given a different meaning to the world of television and raised its standards to sky heights. Ekta has created and produced more than 130 superhit Indian soap operas under her banner Balaji Telefilms Limited. Some of her most popular and top shows are Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kasamh Se, Pavitra Rishta, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Naagin, and more.

Ekta Kapoor has given the world some unforgettable characters and stories. Along with creating the perfect image of the protagonist, Ekta Kapoor has always made sure to create an even better antagonist. Here are five vamps from Ekta Kapoor’s serials that everyone loves to hate. Read ahead to know more-

Ekta Kapoor vamps that everyone loves to hate

Komolika

Komolika from the original Kasautii Zindagii Kay is hands-down the best vamps of all times. The character of Komolika was played by the famous television actor, Urvashi Dholakia, who did complete justice to the roles. Even though she was a villain, Komolika’s designer sarees and hair twirl became the next new thing for the fans. The spin-off of the serial released in 2018, with the same title and characters, where Hina Khan portrayed the character of Komolika, that was later replaced by Aamna Sharif. However, Urvashi Dholakia’s acting as Komolia remains unmatched.

Source- YouTube

Ramola Sikand

Ramola Sikand from Kahin Kissi Roz is another unforgettable vamp that was loved by everyone. The character of Ramola Sikand was played by the television actor, Subha Chandran. Ramola Sikand’s quirky avatar, with designer bindis, sarees, and different shades of lipsticks, definitely made her the most stylish vamps of all times.

Source- YouTube

Savita Deshmukh

Savita Deshmukh from Pavitra Rishta became a household name as the serial immediately gained popularity. The character of Savita Deshmukh, played by the popular actor, Usha Nadkarni was the perfect villain for a family drama. She played the character of a mother, whose love for her son makes her do mean things to her daughter-in-law. Savita Deshmukh became the most vicious vamp of the television industry, in no time.

Source- YouTube

Pallavi Aggarwal

Pallavi Aggarwal from Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii, is one more vamp that people started to grow fond of. The character of Pallavi Aggarwal was played by Shweta Kawaatra, who was the sister-in-law of the lead character. Shweta Kawaatra’s innocent face and amazing acting as a villain made it next to impossible for people to hate her.

Source- YouTube

Payal

Payal from Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is another remarkable vamp. The character of Payal was played by the Jaya Bhattacharya who then made her career in playing negative characters. Payal’s cunning and sly behaviour made people fall in love with hating her.

Source- YouTube

