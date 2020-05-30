Ekta Kapoor Describes Her Favourite Complex Character From 'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai'

Indian television and film producer Ekta Kapoor is known for her memorable on-screen characters from her popular soap operas including Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and Kundali Bhagya, to name a few. Recently, she took to social media and revealed her favourite complex character. Read ahead.

Ekta Kapoor’s Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai had a successful run for two seasons. Recently, the makers announced the third season of the show. Ekta Kapoor posted an introductory video of Amaira on her official Instagram handle. The video features Aditi Vasudev donning the bold and unconventional character of Amaira, who falls in love with Rohit. In the caption accompanying the social media post, Ekta Kapoor expressed her enthusiasm for her favourite character. She describes how Amaira’s character unfolds her obsession towards her love interest. The producer also details on the stark reality of someone with mental health issues, who garbs her vulnerability with nonchalance. Take a look at Ekta Kapoor’s Instagram post.

The third series of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai will premiere on June 6, 2020, on OTT platforms ALTBalaji and ZEE5. The makers dropped its trailer on May 23, 2020, which garnered mostly positive response from television celebrities including Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhooper, Varun Sood, and Divya Agarwal, and the viewers alike. The romantic drama series will star Ronit Roy, Gurdip Punj, and Mona Singh essaying their previous roles. It will also feature Aditi Vasudeva and Apurva Agnihotri, among others. According to reports, the third instalment will take a four-year leap.

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai plot

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai revolves around Poonam, who is a caring wife to Rohit Mehra, a chartered accountant by profession. The duo has two beautiful daughters Bani and Nikki. Although they look like a happy family, Rohit hides a dark truth. He is in love with Ananya, an interior designer. When the secret comes out, Rohit takes a difficult decision.

In the third season, Rohit has a four-year kid with Ananya. However, they are not together and the latter has moved on by focussing on her career. On the other hand, Poonam finds love again. Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai was launched on Zee TV on March 25, 2020, as a substitute to the Zee TV shows. This happened as show broadcast was stopped by the channel because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. Similarly, Ekta Kapoor also announced Naagin 5 on her social media.

