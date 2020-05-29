Ekta Kapoor Produced Films That Featured Brother Tusshar, Have A Look At The List Here

Ekta Kapoor is one of the most talented personalities of Bollywood and TV industry both. Ekta's Balaji Films is also one of the famous production houses in the industry. It is observed that many of the films produced by her has featured her brother Tusshar Kapoor. Below, we bring you a list of such movies-

Movies produced by Ekta Kapoor starring Tusshar Kapoor

C Kkompany

C Kkompany, the film released in the year 2008. It was a comedy-drama helmed by Sachin Yardi. The film produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor stars Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Raima Sen and Anupam Kher in the lead roles. The film did not bag any good reviews and was a dud at the box office with negative reviews from critics. However, the audience has loved the film over the years and has developed into a cult film.

Shor in the City

Shor in the City was helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. It was released in the year 2011. This crime comedy-drama starring Tusshar Kapoor, Sendhil Ramamurthy, Preeti Desai, Girija Oak, Radhika Apte, Nikhil Dwivedi, Pitobash Tripathy, Sundeep Kishan, and Amit Mistry was produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film was a small budget film of 60 million, and the amount was more than recovered when it released. Shor in the City is a breaking-norm film from Ekta Kapoor.

The Dirty Picture

Vidya Balan's The Dirty Picture also starred Tusshar Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, and Naseeruddin Shah in the lead roles. All the actors played their part stunningly, while the film was a blockbuster hit and received several awards, most of which were won by Vidya Balan for her portrayal of Silk. The film was helmed by Milan Luthria and co-produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor.

Kyaa Kool Hain Hum

Kyaa Kool Hain Hum was released in the year 2005. The film, directed by Sangeeth Sivan, was produced by Ekta Kapoor. The super hit film stars Tusshar Kapoor and Ritesh Deshmukh in lead roles. The film managed to succeed at the box office, despite receiving a negative critical response and was known as the first Bollywood films to feature adult comedy.

Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum

Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum, the 2012 adult comedy film was helmed by Sachin Yardi and produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film is a sequel to the 2005 sleeper hit, Kyaa Kool Hai Hum, and the second installment of Kyaa Kool Hain Hum film series. The film starring Ritesh Deshmukh and Tusshar Kapoor from the original cast in the lead roles received a mostly positive response and was good at the box office collections, as the film was declared super-hit.

