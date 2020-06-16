Ekta Kapoor Has Produced Few Horror Films In Bollywood; Check The List

Ekta Kapoor is one of the most talented personalities of Bollywood and TV industry both. She has produced many films under her production house, Balaji Telefilms and Balaji Motion Pictures. She has also moved towards digital platforms in recent times. The content covered by Ekta's shows cover a number of genres. So, below is a list of some horror movies that were produced by Ekta Kapoor.

List of horror movies produced by the renowned producer Ekta Kapoor-

Krishna Cottage

Krishna Cottage released in the year 2004 and was a horror-drama film. The film was directed by Santram Varma and produced by the mother-daughter duo of Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. They both are well known for producing Indian television soap operas. Krishna Cottage starred Sohail Khan, Isha Koppikar, and Anita Hassanandani in the prominent roles.

Ragini MMS

Ragini MMS, released in the year 2011. The film was a horror film helmed by Pawan Kripalani and produced by Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor of Balaji Telefilms. This found-footage horror film was inspired by the 2007 American supernatural horror film Paranormal Activity. The film is loosely based on Stephen King's novel Gerald's Game. The film stars Kainaz Motivala as Ragini and Rajkummar Rao as Uday in the lead roles, along with Rajat Paul, Janice, Shernaz, and Vinod Rawat in the supporting roles.

Ragini MMS 2

Ragini MMS 2 is a 2014 erotic horror release helmed by Bhushan Patel and co-produced by Ekta Kapoor, Jayasinh Gupta and Sunil Maurya Pradhaan under Balaji Motion Pictures and ALT Entertainment. The movie, Ragini MMS 2 is the sequel to the 2011 horror movie Ragini MMS. Ragini MMS 2 stars actors like Sunny Leone, and Saahil Prem in lead roles. This film was not shot in a found-footage format and was a big commercial success at the box office.

Ek Thi Daayan

Ek Thi Daayan is a supernatural thriller film helmed by Kannan Iyer, adapted from the short film Mobius Trips by Mukul Sharma. The 2013 release stars Emraan Hashmi, Huma Qureshi, Konkona Sen Sharma and Kalki Koechlin in the prominent roles. The film is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Vishal Bhardwaj, and Rekha Bhardwaj. The film Ek Thi Daayan raked in positive reviews from critics along with a decent box-office collection.

Great Grand Masti

Great Grand Masti is a horror adult comedy released in the year 2016. It was directed by Indra Kumar. This film was the third installment in the Masti film series; after Masti in the year 2004 and Grand Masti in the year 2013. The film starring Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, and Urvashi Rautela in the lead roles also features Shraddha Das, Mishti Chakraborty, Pooja Bose and Sanjay Mishra in the pivotal roles.

