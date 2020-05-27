Ekta Kapoor, Krushna Abhishek And Other TV Celebs Who Opted For Surrogacy Or Adoption

Surrogacy has surely picked up popularity and acknowledgement in India. Having babies through this procedure has become a typical thing in India, not simply among couples who have any trouble conceiving. The trend is also popular among various celebrity couples. Apart from them, many of these celebs have also sought adoption as an option. Many TV and Bollywood celebs have opted for surrogacy or adoption as a way of becoming parents. Here is a rundown of some popular TV celebs who became guardians through surrogacy and adoption-

Also read | Ekta Kapoor's List Of Awards And Accolades That She Has Received Over The Years

TV celebs who opted for surrogacy:

Ekta Kapoor

The popular TV producer, Ekta Kapoor became a mother to a baby boy through surrogacy. According to reports, Ekta Kapoor opened the news about her first child on January 27 in 2019. The baby boy is now the centre of Ekta Kapoor's life and is much-loved by her. Ekta never misses out on posting fun pictures and videos of her son along with her nephew, that is actor Tusshar Kapoor's son, who is also a surrogate child. Ekta Kapoor seems to enjoy her motherhood to the fullest now after she welcomed her baby via surrogacy.

Krushna Abhishek

Krushna Abhishek, the comic on-screen character and her wife Kashmera Shah are honoured with twin baby boys - Ryan and Krishank through surrogacy. The couple, Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah got hitched in 2013 in Las Vegas after dating for quite a while. Kashmera once said in an interview with a leading daily that, she attempted to conceive multiple times in 3 years yet the entirety of her endeavours failed. The couple finally opted for surrogacy and are proud parents today.

Also read | Krushna Abhishek has appeared in few Bollywood movies; See list here

Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh

According to speculation, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali’s relationship is going through a rough patch in their marriage and the duo do not stay together anymore. As per reports, the television couple is parents to a baby girl, who is currently with mother Sanjeeda Shaikh at her mother’s home. Seemingly, the couple, Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh had opted for surrogacy. The couple kept the news of her birth a closely protected undisclosed secret. Reportedly, they have a four-month-old daughter through surrogacy now.

Also read | Is Rashami Desai No Longer A Part Of Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin 4' Cast? Read Here

TV celebs who opted for adoption:

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij

The cutest television couple who are very popular, Mahhi Vij and actor Jay Bhanushali got married in the year 2011. They are now proud parents of two kids- a boy and a girl of their house help, as they adopted these kids. The couple is now looking after the education and other basic needs of the kids, but they are staying with their official parents.

Sakshi Tanwar

The popular TV celeb, Sakshi Tanwar has also set an example of all the parents by adopting a baby girl. She welcomed her adopted daughter and named her as Dityaa. When Sakshi Tanwar adopted the baby girl recently, she said that life has changed for the entire family and sharing her pleasure, the single mother states that it was undoubtedly the greatest moment of her life as Sakshi Tanwar said that the answer to all her prayers and she feel blessed to have her in life.

Sakshi Tanwar considers that it is a blessing to have a baby, and it is all because of the Goddess Lakshmi and hence, she named her Dityaa, which is one of Goddess Lakshmi’s names.

Also read | Ekta Kapoor asks Laksshya about his 'handsomeness'; latter's reply is too cute to miss

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.