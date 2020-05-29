Farhan Akhtar's 'Shaadi Ke Side Effects': Rib-tickling BTS Moments And Bloopers

Released in 2014, Shaadi Ke Side Effects is a romantic comedy starring Farhan Akhtar and Vidya Balan. The film is helmed by Saket Chaudhary. Shaadi Ke Side Effects is a sequel to the 2006 film Pyaar Ke Side Effects. Take a look at funny behind the scene moments from Shaadi Ke Side Effects.

Farhan Akhtar's Funny 'Side Effects'

Here, post the film's success, the makers released a hilarious behind the scene video of Shaadi Ke Side Effects. This short video was solely dedicated to Farhan's amazing work and his style of working with his co-actors and crew. In this short film, the director Saket Chaudhary explained Farhan Akhtar's on-point professional behaviour on the sets.

He said, "He likes to have absolute focus. So, if somebody who is behind the camera, who is standing and distracting him that can get him off. So you would be constantly aware of what you are doing, everything has to be correct". Co-actor Vidya Balan also praised Farhan Akhtar's work and his behaviour on sets. In the short film, you can see a collab of all Farhan's funny moments while shooting Shaadi Ke Side Effects. Check out the BTS film here.

Bloopers

The Farhan Akhtar and Vidya Balan starrer has several bloopers as well. The Rock On actor is on-point on the professional front, however, at times he is the one with maximum bloopers. Here, in this short blooper film of Shaadi Ke Side Effects, Farhan, along with the entire cast of the film can be seen having funny moments on the sets. Right from banging head for messing up the dialogues to laughing at own lines, they have caught it all. Check out the hilarious blooper video.

More About Shaadi Ke Side Effects

Shaadi Ke Side Effects is an official sequel of Pyaar Ke Side Effects, a comedy film released in 2006. The romantic comedy film directed by Saket Chaudhary features Farhan Akhtar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. The film is bankrolled by Balaji Motion Pictures and Pritish Nandy Communications. Shaadi Ke Side Effects is about a young couple who experiences many comic events after their marriage. The film received mixed reviews with average collection at the box office front.

