Ekta Kapoor Pays Tribute To 'Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai', Calls It "the Golden Era"

Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai was a massively successful Hindi film that was produced by Ekta Kapoor. The movie released back in 2010 and starred Ajay Devgn as Sultan Mirza, a character based on the real-life gangster Haji Mastan. Today, July 30, 2020, is the ten year anniversary of Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai. On the occasion of the movie's anniversary, producer Ekta Kapoor shared a tribute video for Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai on her social media page.

Ekta Kapoor celebrates ten years of Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai

Taking to social media, producer Ekta Kapoor shared a tribute video for Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, as today is the movie's ten-year anniversary. In the caption for the video, Ekta Kapoor wrote that she was celebrating a "glorious decade" of Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai. Ekta Kapoor also called it a film of "the golden era" of Bollywood. Ekta Kapoor then recalled Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai's iconic characters and memorable punchlines.

Ekta Kapoor was also excited about the fact that it had already been a decade since Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai's release. Finally, Ekta Kapoor ended her note by sharing an iconic dialogue from Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, "Tab bhi, aur ab bhi... bas Duaa mein yaad rakhna!" The video shared by Ekta Kapoor was an extended trailer for Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai. The trailer featured several iconic scenes and dialogues from the movie that are still remembered by fans.

Other than Ajay Devgn, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai also starred Emraan Hashmi in the role of Shoaib Khan, who was a character based on the real-life gangster Dawood Ibrahim. Other prominent actors in the film are Kangana Ranaut, Prachi Desai, Randeep Hooda, Naved Aslam, Asif Basra, Sumit Kaul, Avtar Gill, and many more. Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai was directed by Milan Luthria while its script was written by Rajat Arora.

A sequel to Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai was released back in 2013. The sequel, titled Once Upon ay Time in Mumbai Dobaara! starred Akshay Kumar, Imran Khan, Sonali Bendre and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles. This movie was also based on the life of Dawood Ibrahim.

[Promo from Ekta Kapoor Instagram and Milan Luthria Twitter]

