Sonu Sood Reveals He Didn't Have A Single Soul To Wish Him On His First Birthday In Mumbai

The 'Messiah' of migrants, Sonu Sood has turned 47 today, i.e. July 30, 2020. Sood has left no stones unturned to help migrant workers and labourers amid the COVID-19 pandemic and had become a real-life superhero for the masses. On the special occasion of his 47th birthday, Sood, who has now established a name for himself in Bollywood like no other, reminisced his first birthday in Mumbai and revealed that he was sitting alone at a bridge in Lokhandwala and had no one to wish him.

Sonu Sood spills the beans about his first-ever birthday in Mumbai

Sonu was recently interviewed by an online portal on the occasion of his birthday, wherein he opened up about his plans with family, expressed missing his parents on his special day, and spilled the beans about his first-ever birthday in Mumbai. Talking about his birthday celebrations, Sood stated that he never celebrates his birthday and revealed that it's only his family and close friends who come together to make it special for him. He also revealed that some of his friends insisted on coming over at his place, this year around too, but he requested them not to.

Elaborating more on how he's going to celebrate his 47th birthday, he stated that people are going to celebrate his birthday in a lot of different states. Thus, he's given every state a time slot of 15 minutes each day and that is how he's going to celebrate his birthday this year. He also spoke about missing his parents to date and expressed saying he wished for them to be there with him so that he could give them a tight hug for bringing him into this world.

Furthermore, Sonu Sood also remembered when he came to Bombay for the first time in July 1997/98 and didn't have a single soul in the city to wish him personally. He added saying he was sitting alone at a bridge in Lokhandwala in the middle of the night and only his parents and sister called him at 12 o'clock to wish him.

He continued saying that birthday taught him that he has to work hard to achieve a lot in life for the whole world to come and wish him. He expressed saying he feels that after 22 years now, that day has finally arrived when the whole world is celebrating his birthday with him. So, it's been a special journey for him and he will always remember the day when there was no one to wish him in this city, said the Dabangg actor.

