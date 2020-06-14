Ekta Kapoor's Movies Having Ensemble Cast That Will Surely Entertain Fans

Ekta Kapoor is one of the finest Indian television producers who has produced several superhit Indian soap operas and movies under her banner Balaji Telefilms Limited and Balaji Motion Pictures, respectively. Ekta Kapoor has given the world some unforgettable characters and stories. Along with having a good choice of scripts, Ekta Kapoor also has a great choice of casting. Here are Ekta Kapoor’s movies that have an ensemble cast. Read ahead to know more-

Ekta Kapoor's movies that have an ensemble cast

The Dirty Picture (2011)

The Dirty Picture is a Milan Lutharia directorial, produced under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures. The movie cast Vidya Balan, Emraan Hashmi, Nawazuddin Siddiquie, and Tusshar Kapoor as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the love story between an actress and a director, inspired by the life of the late south Indian actress Silk Smitha.

Shootout at Wadala (2013)

Shootout at Wadala is a Sanjay Gupta directorial, produced under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures. The movie cast John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, and Tusshar Kapoor. The plot of the film revolves around the first-ever registered encounter by the Mumbai Police, which took place on November 1, 1982.

Ek Thi Daayan (2013)

Ek Thi Daayan is a Kannan Iyer directorial, produced under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures. The movie cast Emraan Hashmi, Konkana Sen Sharma, Huma Qureshi, and Kalki as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around when the gifted magician Bobo who starts hallucinating and seeks professional help. Later, he learns he's being haunted by a sinister spirit.

Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai (2010)

Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai is a Milan Lutharia directorial, produced under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures. The movie cast Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Kangana Ranaut, and Prachi Desai as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a smuggler who rose to power in 1970s Mumbai and a younger gangster who seeks to overthrow him.

Udta Punjab (2016)

Udta Punjab is an Abhishek Chaubey directorial, produced under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures. The movie cast Shahid Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Alia Bhatt, and Kareena Kapoor Khan as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the drug abuse in the affluent north Indian State of Punjab and how the youth there have succumbed to it en-masse resulting in a socio-economic decline.

Veere Di Wedding (2018)

Veere Di Wedding is a Shashanka Ghosh directorial, produced under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures. The movie cast Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, and Shikha Talsania as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around four girls who are on their way to find true love, as their friendship gets tested due to the resulting consequences.

