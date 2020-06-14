Ekta Kapoor's Movies That Have 7+ IMDb Ratings That You Must Add To Your Watch-list

Ekta Kapoor is one of the finest Indian television producers and the creative heads. Ekta has created and produced more than 130 superhit Indian soap operas and movies under her banner Balaji Telefilms Limited and Balaji Motion Pictures, respectively. She has given the world some unforgettable characters and stories. Here are movies produced by Ekta Kapoor that have 7+ IMDb rating-

LSD: Love, Sex Aur Dhoka (2010)

LSD: Love, Sex Aur Dhoka is a Dibakar Banerjee directorial. The movie cast includes Nushrat Bharucha, Rajkummar Rao, Anshuman Jhu, and Neha Chauhan as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a video camcorder, a store security camera, and concealed cameras that candidly expose lives in three loosely-linked tales. The movie has a 7.1 IMDb rating.

Shor in the City (2010)

Shor in the City is a Krishna D. K. and Raj Nidimoru directorial. The movie cast includes Tusshar Kapoor, Sendhil Ramamurthy, and Nikhil Dwivedi as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around various residents and career-criminals who face challenges in crime-laden Mumbai. The movie has a 7.2 IMDb rating.

Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai (2010)

Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai is a Milan Lutharia directorial. The movie cast includes Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Kangana Ranaut, and Prachi Desai as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a smuggler who rises to power in 1970s Mumbai, and a younger gangster seeks to overthrow him and a police officer is caught in the middle. The movie has a 7.4 IMDb rating.

Udta Punjab (2016)

Udta Punjab is an Abhishek Chaubey directorial. The movie cast includes Shahid Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Alia Bhatt, and Kareena Kapoor Khan as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the drug abuse in the affluent North Indian State of Punjab and how the youth there have succumbed to substance abuse, resulting in a socio-economic decline. The movie has a 7.8 IMDb rating.

Dream Girl (2019)

Dream Girl is a Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial. The movie cast Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha, and Annu Kapoor as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a boy who plays the ‘dream girl’ and wins the hearts of men. The movie has a 7.1 IMDb rating.

