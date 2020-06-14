Ekta Kapoor's Movies That Celebrate Fearless Women; Check Out Full List Here

Ekta Kapoor has given a different meaning to the world of television and raised the standards of movies to sky heights. Ekta has created and produced more than 130 superhit Indian soap operas and movies under her banner Balaji Telefilms Limited and Balaji Motion Pictures, respectively. Ekta Kapoor has given the world some unforgettable characters and stories. Here are some of the Ekta Kapoor movies that celebrate fearless women's character. Read ahead to know more:

Ekta Kapoor's movies that celebrate fearless women

The Dirty Picture (2011)

The Dirty Picture is a Milan Luthria directorial, produced under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures. The movie casts Vidya Balan, Emraan Hashmi, Nawazuddin Siddiquie, and Tusshar Kapoor as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the love story between an actress and a director, inspired by the life of the late south Indian actress Silk Smitha. The movie was critically acclaimed and Vidya Balan gained many awards for her bold portrayal of Silk Smitha.

Udta Punjab (2016)

Udta Punjab is an Abhishek Chaubey directorial, produced under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures. The movie cast Shahid Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Alia Bhatt, and Kareena Kapoor Khan as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the drug abuse in the affluent north Indian State of Punjab and how the youth there have succumbed to it en-masse resulting in a socio-economic decline. Both Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt portrayed fearless ladies in this movie who have an amazing character graph as the film progresses.

Veere Di Wedding (2018)

Veere Di Wedding is a Shashanka Ghosh directorial, produced under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures. The movie cast Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, and Shikha Talsania as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around four girls who are on their way to find true love. In the process, they discover a lot about themselves and their friendship.

Judgementall Hai Kya (2019)

Judgementall Hai Kya is a Prakash Kovelamudi directorial, produced under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures. The movie cast Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around two quirky individuals whose lives pivot between reality and illusions. Kangana Ranaut was hailed for her stupendous performance in this movie.

