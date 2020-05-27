'Aye Ganpat, Chal Wapis Aa': Ekta Kapoor On 13 Years Of 'Shootout At Lokhandwala'

Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram recently to celebrate the 13th anniversary of her movie Shootout at Lokhandwala. She shared about how she started her journey with the film. Proudly, she appreciated the movie and congratulated all those who were a part of it.

Shootout at Lokhandwala completes 13 years

Ekta Kapoor shared a video snippet of the movie which was originally shared by her production house's Instagram, Balaji Motions Pictures. In the caption of the post, she poured out her emotions and feelings about the movie. She started by twisting the lyrics of the movie's famous song Aye Ganpat.

She talked about how she was asked by Ketan Gupta why she wanted to make this movie. She had answered that she had done so many shows for women. Then she added how this movie was for the boys. Gupta welcomed her to the 'world of testosterone'. She further added:

Of course when we do another in this franchise we will enduse some ass kicking ‘estrogen’ !wat say ???credit: @balajimotionpictures... Celebrating 13 years of the gripping story of mafia madness and mayhem amidst the pulsating city of Mumbai.

Actors Vivek Oberoi and Rohit Roy from the movie also reshared the posts from Ekta Kapoor and Balaji Motion Pictures' Instagram on their respective handles. Vivek Oberoi shared Balaji's video of the movie along with the post. Rohit, on the other hand, shared Ekta's post on his Instagram.

About Shootout at Lokhandwala

The movie Shootout at Lokhandwala was released in the year 2007. The movie is based on the story of the 1991 shootout that happened in the Lokhandwala Complex in Mumbai. It was a gun battle in between gangsters and the Mumbai Police. The movie had a strong cast. The gangsters were played by Vivek Oberoi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Rohit Roy and Aditya Lakhia. The police side was played by Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, and Arbaaz Khan. Amitabh Bachchan essayed the role of an attorney while Dia Mirza played the role of a journalist. The movie was directed by Apoorva Lakhia.

Box Office India classifies Shootout at Lokhandwala as a 'Semi Hit'. The movie had a total net collection of 72.54 Crores, as per the site. The critics had called the movie 'Vivek Oberoi's Coming-of-age movie'. The actors got a high appreciation for their roles in the movie, saying that they make all the characters unforgettable. The movie's songs like Aye Ganpat and Unke Nashe Mein were complete hits during the time, as claimed by a news source.

