Is Rashami Desai No Longer A Part Of Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin 4' Cast? Read Here

The Bigg Boss 13 finalist Rashami Desai has managed to make headlines ever since she came out of the Bigg Boss house. However, this time around, there seems to be bad news for all the Rashami Desai fans as the actor has been reportedly sacked from Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4. The reason behind the decision is reported to be the budget issues of the show.

Rashami Desai is no longer a part of Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin 4'?

The popular television star Rashami Desai had joined the star cast of Naagin 4 a few days before the nationwide lockdown was imposed by the government of India to curb the rapid spread of COVID-19 across the country. However, it has been reported that the Bigg Boss 13 finalist has been dropped from the cast of the show due to budget issues. Desai was roped in to essay the role of Shalakha in the fourth instalment of Ekta Kapoor's popular Naagin series.

If the reports of an online entertainment portal are to be believed, the makers of Naagin 4 are trying their best the cut down the budget of the show, and since Rashami Desai was a new addition to the star cast, they decided to discontinue her character's storyline in the show.

The report also stated that Desai is already one of the most expensive actors, so according to the makers, letting go of her character would not directly impact the plot of Naagin 4. A source told the portal that the channel held a meeting with the makers and cast of Naagin 4 recently, after which Rashami Desai was told that her character, Shalakha Parikh will not be taken forward in the show.

The producers along with the channel wanted to bring their budget down due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Rashami was an expensive resource, so she has been sacked from Naagin 4's cast.

On the other hand, according to another daily, the supernatural show is all set for a revamp soon after the nationwide lockdown ends. Furthermore, the actors have also been informed about the same. Therefore, most of the current star cast of Naagin 4 will be out, including Nia Sharma and Rashami Desai, and a new set of actors will reportedly enter the show.

