Ekta Kapoor Claps For Emergency Workers During The Janta Curfew With A Special Guest

Bollywood News

Ekta Kapoor participated in the Janta Curfew that was held at 5:00 on Sunday evening. She posted a picture with a special someone. Check the photo here.

Written By Nikhil Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ekta Kapoor

On Sunday, the whole country came together to appreciate the efforts put forth by the medical staff during the Coronavirus outbreak by observing Janta Curfew. Extending their support to the initiative were B-town celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and others. Balaji Telefilms head honcho Ekta Kapoor along with her family too expressed her gratitude for the medical staff. She also posted a video of the same. Here is a glimpse of Ekta Kapoor's participation in the Janta Curfew: 

Ekta Kapoor's video

Also Read | Kasautii Zindagii Kay 'full Drama' Clip Shared By Ekta Kapoor While On Self-quarantine

Ekta Kapoor participates in the Janta Curfew

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged all the citizens of the country to participate in a full-day curfew on March 22 to mark solidarity for all the medical staff, who have been relentlessly working 24/7 fighting Coronavirus. He asked everyone to observe Janta Curfew by staying indoors on March 22 and gratifying the efforts of medical staff by clapping and cheering for them at 5:00 in the evening. Many Bollywood actors came in support of the Janta Curfew initiative.

Ekta Kapoor too participated in the Janta Curfew ringing the metal objects and clapping expressing her gratitude. She also posted a video of the same and introduced all the netizens to a friend, who visited her for a day. She said, "Along with doctors and health specialists, I have my man here, who is staying here for one day." 

Ekta Kapoor's video

Also Read | Ekta Kapoor Takes Up #Safehands Challenge With Ornaments; Fans Say Remove Them First

Meanwhile, actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and others, also participated in the Janta curfew. Here are the glimpses from the B-town celebrities' Janta curfew celebration. Check them out. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Also Read | Kunal Kemmu Talks About Too Many Ks In A Frame, Fans Jokingly Mention Ekta Kapoor

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on

Also Read | Mouni Roy To Ekta Kapoor, TV Celebs Who Have Taken Up The #SafeHandsChallenge

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

 

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
